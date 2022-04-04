Talkback 16: Mr. Curiosity, trains, and grandma

The image of a mother and a daughter walking up to the stage at Sakarya University in Turkey is going viral online. When Berru Merve Kul, a visually impaired 22-year-old woman, walked onto the stage during the graduation ceremony, the staff at the university also invited her mother, Havva. They felt she deserved to be up there as well, after reading her daughter's lecture notes to her during her four-year course in law and helping her with homework as well, reported BBC News. The university didn't have the resources or the infrastructure to help visually impaired students. Havva wanted her daughter to graduate and knew she had to personally be there by her side every day to help her.

