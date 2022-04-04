ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Talkback 16: Mr. Curiosity, trains, and grandma

WNEP-TV 16
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are award show remarks, calls...

www.wnep.com

WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Pothole city

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16; a meeting of world leaders and some weather complaints and compliments. But first, we begin with a call about potholes. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Old programs

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we have a lot going on. There are calls about potholes, natural gas, the mail, and old women shows. Yes, we've got it all!. But first, there are calls about women taking on historically male-dominated sports. If you like Talkback, you'll love...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Bring back the ding dings

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, we have calls about the proposed expansion of a popular trail, vaccine mandates, and deer ticks. One caller also has a request for Kurt. But first, there are comments about people charged in the deaths of two little girls near...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Mail delivery suggestions

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, there are calls about helping out Ukraine and responses to a call we aired Wednesday night suggesting the mail be delivered every other day. But first, one caller says enough with the COVID numbers and gives an interesting reason why.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback Feedback: Callers using the word 'stupid'

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A wise American shrimp magnate once famously said, "stupid is as stupid does." I think he got that from his mom. But I bet neither of them ever counted on the word "stupid" becoming such a staple on Talkback Feedback. Want to see more Talkback Feedback?...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Upworthy

95-year-old grandma and her grandson have the most fun dressing up in hilarious costumes

Ross Smith was in college at the University of Dayton when he first started putting out content in the form of six-second videos on Vine. Although he amassed a sizable following on his own, one particular video featuring his grandmother, Pauline "Granny" Kana, hit all the right notes for internet users. The pair was comedic gold and soon became a notable name in social media circles. "My brand just turned into me and Granny taking over the world," Smith told CNBC. Today, Ross and Granny have over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 11 million on Facebook.
DAYTON, OH
WNEP-TV 16

Keeping Gertrude Hawk in the family

DUNMORE, Pa. — Gertrude Hawk is a household name in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, but an actual woman is behind the brand. For Women's History Month, Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington spoke to one of the company's co-owners, the great-granddaughter of the chocolate icon. "You take a deep breath and...
DUNMORE, PA
Upworthy

Mom who read notes to visually impaired daughter for 4 years given honorary graduation certificate

The image of a mother and a daughter walking up to the stage at Sakarya University in Turkey is going viral online. When Berru Merve Kul, a visually impaired 22-year-old woman, walked onto the stage during the graduation ceremony, the staff at the university also invited her mother, Havva. They felt she deserved to be up there as well, after reading her daughter's lecture notes to her during her four-year course in law and helping her with homework as well, reported BBC News. The university didn't have the resources or the infrastructure to help visually impaired students. Havva wanted her daughter to graduate and knew she had to personally be there by her side every day to help her.
COLLEGES
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Repairing the roads and top-secret train business

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about fixing roads with one, in particular, the backyard train, and old women shows. But first, we begin with calls about whether the gas tax should be suspended for a while. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Potato Pierogies From Scratch

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Whether you love Eastern Europe inspired foods, particularly Polish foods, or you have always wanted to try them "The Crooked Forest" food truck has what you are looking for!. Owner Sarah Haefner decided to combine the recipes from her ethnic heritage with popular favorites from around...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Teased by spring in the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Seems we’ve been teased by spring for a long time. Well, Mike Stevens says he’s found it in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. See more of our Photolink Library stories on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Does It Really Work: Motomaster Digital Compact Inflator

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Drivers know how problematic a flat tire can be, but one product promises to get you back on the open road in less than five minutes. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does the Digital Compact Inflator really work?. Check out other product tests on Does...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Severe weather, crime, and COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, we have some responses to a call claiming 'COVID is over'. Another caller wants to know, what is our area coming to?. But first, we begin with comments about Thursday night's tornado warning. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

