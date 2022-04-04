ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets release TE Ryan Griffin after 3 seasons

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

FLORHAM PARK, NJ. (AP) — The New York Jets released tight end Ryan Griffin, who became expendable when the team signed free agents C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin last month.

Griffin had 70 catches for 667 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons with the Jets. New York saves $3 million on the salary cap with his release Monday.

The move was expected after the Jets signed Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million contract, and Conklin to a three-year, $21 million deal while revamping and upgrading the tight end spot.

The 32-year-old Griffin signed a three-year contract extension during his first season with New York in 2019. He finished that season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and spent the last two games of last season on IR with a knee injury.

Griffin was a sixth-round pick of Houston in 2013 out of Connecticut. He spent his first six NFL seasons with the Texans before signing with the Jets in 2019.

Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns in nine NFL seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Independent
Daily Independent

1K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

218K+

Views

Follow Daily Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
FOX Sports

Browns sign former Packers punter Bojorquez to 2-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday. Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder for the Packers. The 25-year-old also spent three...
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Texans#American Football#Te Ryan Griffin#Ap#Ir
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL should make Dan Snyder sell the Washington Commanders if the reports are true he withheld ticket revenue money

Peter King was talking about the mess going on in Washington DC with the Commanders and it is pretty wild. On Saturday night, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is investigating allegations of sexual and financial misdeeds in the Washington front office, has been informed by one source that the team did not give the full share of ticket revenue to visiting teams, as required by NFL bylaws.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Ickey Ekwonu visiting Jaguars, Giants, Jets

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu is a busy man this month. He is one of the top-rated players in the 2022 draft, which has him on a tour of the top teams. Ekwonu currently is in Jacksonville for a top-30 visit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Michigan...
NFL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy