Auburn, WA

What’s on the Agenda? Auburn City Council Meeting, April 4, 2022

auburnexaminer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Auburn City Council will be holding its regular city council meeting tonight, April 4, 2022. This is the regularly scheduled city council meeting. The city council is scheduled to vote on two appointments, three ordinances, and three resolutions. These items are in addition to the regular portions of the meeting...

auburnexaminer.com

