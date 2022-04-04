ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Over 15 New Business Have Celebrated 2022 Grand Openings In and Around Boise

By Michelle Heart
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As Boise continues to grow at a rapid pace, so does the number of new businesses in our area!. There's no doubt that opening a new business in Boise or another part of the Treasure Valley comes with its own set of challenges. The pandemic, no doubt,...

kidotalkradio.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk Radio

3K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

The Four Weirdest Items For Sale On Boise’s Craigslist Right Now

On days when I'm bored, there's nothing on television, or I'm trying to look like I'm working, you'll often find me scrolling the "for sale" ads on Boise's Craigslist. I can't tell you how many times I've come across items that are wacky or crazy that make you wonder why it was ever purchased to begin with. Here are some current listings that I found today while I was supposed to be paying attention to a conference call!
BOISE, ID
WALB 10

Downtown Cairo festival celebrates new business opening

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The biggest outdoor event since the pandemic began took place in Cairo with three more days of events coming. There will also be more music to enjoy during a paid adult event for Friday and Saturday, then a family event on Sunday. You can click here for more details on this weekend’s events.
CAIRO, GA
KIDO Talk Radio

Garden City’s Glow-Up

Garden City’s glow-up won’t be ignored. A rich index of culture and creativity, the once-bitty city is redefining its place in the Treasure Valley, one glass-slipper establishment at a time. Located along the banks of the Boise River, the charming city is leveraging its place on the Boise...
GARDEN CITY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Reacts to the Death of KTVB’s Larry Gebert

Idaho continues to mourn the death of KTVB's Larry Gebert. The popular meteorologist who never turned down an offer to help a local charity died Friday from complications following a heart attack. Larry Gebert Remembered. A look at the life and career of KTVB's Larry Gebert. Several folks from all...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Boise#Food Hall Announces
KIDO Talk Radio

Unique New Boise Business Is Picture Perfect in 16 Different Ways

While it's not the first business of its kind in Idaho, the concept will be the very first one to open in the Treasure Valley!. If you happen to get off the freeway at Fairview or Karcher, you may have noticed some brightly colored billboards proudly displaying the words "Boise Selfie Museum." You've never heard of a selfie museum before and now you have questions. The first being "What the heck is a selfie museum?!"
BOISE, ID
San Angelo LIVE!

CVCOG Holds Grand Opening of New Facility

SAN ANGELO, TX- The Concho Valley Council of Governments is hosting a grand opening of their new facility. The Concho Valley Council of Governments will be having a Grand Opening of their new facility at 5430 Link Rd. This will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. ALL ARE INVITED TO ATTEND.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KIDO Talk Radio

Which Idaho County is the Best One to Retire In?

I feel like most of us work our whole lives with the goal of being able to retire someday; and finding out where you’re going to retire is an important (and often daunting) thing to do. Deciding where you’d like to retire and spend the rest of your life...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area

Crumbl Cookies has opened in the Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township. The chain's Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple, with a rotating menu providing four or five specialty flavors weekly. Some cookies are served warm -- iced oatmeal, or peanut butter featuring Snickers -- and some chilled, such as the Key Lime pie variety.
ALLENTOWN, PA
KAKE TV

Delano businesses excited for new developments around ballpark and riverfront

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- A new mixed use development is coming to where the Metropolitan Baptist church sits on Douglas and McClean, on the edge of the Delano district in Wichita. The church was formally bought by Birds Eye Holdings and Laham Development. While final plans for the space are not finalized, the press release announcing the move says the development "could include restaurants, retail, entertainment, office, medical, downtown living and the arts."
WICHITA, KS
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Inmates Cleverly Using TikTok to Start Relationships

Jail must be lonely for most. I have never been but can only imagine that looking for a friendship, partnership or more would be difficult to say the least. Now-a-days technology has advanced and progressed rapidly in how we communicate and even how we meet people. Idaho inmates have started to get creative on how they access the outside world. Social media is an interesting but convenient choice.
IDAHO STATE
Elkin Tribune

New apartment community in Elkin to hold a grand opening

Elkin Ridge, LLC will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for Elkin Ridge Apartments on Wednesday, March 30 at 2 p.m. at the apartment community, located at 200 PGW Drive, Elkin, North Carolina. The ceremony will recognize the importance of the project, which provides much needed affordable housing to...
ELKIN, NC
KIDO Talk Radio

Beloved Larry Gebert Dies at 65

Beloved KTVB Metrologist Larry Gebert has died. Larry was a member of the community that was a tireless advocate for multiple charitable organizations. Larry was such a great person that shared so much for the community. "Such a massive loss to the whole community," said Reverend Bill Roscoe of the...
BOISE, ID
Community Impact Houston

Balanced Foods celebrates grand opening of Atascocita location

Balanced Foods celebrated the grand opening of its new Atascocita location March 6. Located at 6717 FM 1960, the national health food franchise sells ready-made, healthy meals that customers can take on the go. Additionally, the store offers free nutritional consultations to help patrons create customized meal plans tailored to fit their needs. 346-463-8198. www.balancedfoods.com.
ATASCOCITA, TX
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy