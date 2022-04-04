Scott Lauber Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 4-4-22

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- This weekend was a decent test for a Phillies lineup that has a chance to be one of the majors' best in 2022. On Saturday, they faced tough Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios, a two-time All-Star with nasty stuff who faced more batters than any American League pitcher last season. It was Berrios' final start of the spring, so he was doing more than just tinkering with pitches and went five innings before the skies opened and the game was called.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO