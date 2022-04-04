Scott Lauber Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 4-4-22

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- This weekend was a decent test for a Phillies lineup that has a chance to be one of the majors' best in 2022. On Saturday, they faced tough Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios, a two-time All-Star with nasty stuff who faced more batters than any American League pitcher last season. It was Berrios' final start of the spring, so he was doing more than just tinkering with pitches and went five innings before the skies opened and the game was called.
Mere weeks ago, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak probably wondered whether he might be, basically, a career minor-leaguer and possibly then a high school coach. The president of his MLB team had gone out publicly just before Thanksgiving and declared that Moniak and a teammate were not really in the team’s plans for the coming season.
The free-agent signings of power hitters Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber give Phillies manager Joe Girardi plenty of enticing options with his batting order.
Since four players accumulated at least 27 home runs last season — Castellanos and Schwarber, along with Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins — Girardi should be able to better...
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols announced on Monday that he has filed for divorce from his wife after 22 years of marriage. Pujols’ announcement comes after his wife Deidre revealed that she would be undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor that was uncovered in October. Pujols arrived...
A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
The Dodgers’ bullpen got a little deeper Monday, as they agreed to a Minor League deal with reliever Dellin Betances, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club hasn’t confirmed the agreement. An All-Star from 2014-17, Betances was part of the Yankees' vaunted mid-2010s bullpen, tallying AL...
Are the Phillies thinking of going with a young platoon over at third base this season?. According to Todd Zolecki, who covers the Phillies for MLB.com, both rookie Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm have been told they will make the Opening Day roster. Stott hits left-handed, Bohm hits right-handed, so...
PHILADELPHIA -- Not to be outdone by the significant on-field additions to the roster this offseason, on Monday the Phillies unveiled some of the new-and-improved ballpark experiences awaiting fans at Citizens Bank Park in 2022. Ranging from new restaurants that will hit home for local fans to giveaways celebrating Bryce...
Comments / 1