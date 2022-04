Chinese fast-fashion e-commerce giant Shein is in the talks of securing a valuation of approximately $100 billion USD with its latest funding round. According to Business of Fashion, the company is currently in private conversation with investors to raise an additional $1 billion USD. Last year, Shein stated that it has not yet considered going public, though it holds a multi-billion dollar valuation. Bloomberg has confirmed that the e-commerce platform has continued to see a positive growth within its community, reaching over 100 million members and 230 million app downloads globally as of February 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO