ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Great Resignation' extends to New York City's DA offices

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQPeD_0ezJN6q900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLRND_0ezJN6q900
'Great Resignation' extends to New York City district attorney offices 02:10

NEW YORK -- "The Great Resignation" is extending to prosecutors in New York City's district attorney offices.

Statistics show hundreds have left their jobs during the pandemic, leaving the offices with fewer resources to prosecute crimes, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

After more than a decade with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Caitlin Nolan left her job as an assistant DA in January for the private sector. She's one of 44 prosecutors in that office to leave this year.

Most attributed it to changes made in 2019 to discovery laws that require they hand over hundreds of documents earlier in case proceedings.

"Not only because of the amount of information that it required, but because ADAs are reliant on other outside organizations," Nolan said. "And while that increased the workloads of ADAs, salaries did not increase at the same rate."

State lawmakers' purpose of speeding up the discovery timeline was to shorten jail stays for defendants in pretrial detention and give them more time to prepare a defense.

But the Manhattan DA recently testified his office can't keep up, even after it added 100 support staff.

"We've seen our content that we take in increase 900 percent," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on March 18.

In 2022, there have been 36 resignations from the Brooklyn DA's office and 28 from the Bronx. Queens is on track to more than double last year's resignations. Staten Island's DA said about 10 percent of his prosecutors have left this year.

"The job of the prosecutor has become really to be a paper pusher," Staten Island DA Michael McMahon said. "It's put a pressure on them that really makes their lives unmanageable."

"High workloads, including for public defenders, absolutely diminish morale. This is a problem solved by allocating funding for staffing and technology for all our offices, not one solved at the expense of our clients," the Legal Aid Society said in a statement.

Opinions differ, for instance, on whether mounds of police documents, including a memo book, are necessary.

"Something like disclosing an officer's disciplinary record, that's pretty helpful," said defense attorney Hermann Walz.

This month, Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to the discovery law.

Comments / 1

CBS New York
CBS New York

83K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

30M+

Views

Related
MSNBC

Will Trump ever be indicted in New York? Prosecutor's resignation offers new clues

The New York D.A. has paused the criminal probe into Trump’s finances and has signaled he will not indict him unless new evidence emerges. The top prosecutor on the case has resigned, writing in a letter “Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations” and that failing to prosecute him “is a grave failure of justice.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal implications.March 24, 2022.
POTUS
Gotham Weekly

Thinking of Moving Out of New York City? Some Cautionary Words

First of all, full disclosure. My wife and I have owned a home near Woodstock, NY for years. My wife was brought up surrounded by nature in Pennsylvania and thrives on feeding birds and chipmunks, and I was born on 50th street and 8th Avenue and am energized by street life, asphalt, and the A train. We live in the West Village, and have for many years, including through the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man accused of killing Queens nurse extradited to New York

NEW YORK -- A man accused of killing a Queens nurse after meeting on a dating app has been extradited to New York to face charges.Danueal Drayton, 31, is being held in California on an unrelated crime.The Queens District Attorney has charged Drayton with murder and sexual assault.Investigators say 29-year-old Samantha Stewart was found strangled at her home in Jamaica in 2018 after a date with Drayton.If convicted, he could face up to 25 years to life in prison.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mcmahon
Person
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs2
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Police: Man chased into deli, shot and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - There's been more gun violence in New York City. A man was killed in a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook says the gunman chased the victim into a deli, and then opened fire. "He's open 24 hours, so it's like a magnet," one Crown Heights resident said. The lifelong resident is referring to the deli at the corner of Troy Avenue and St. John's Place as that "magnet." It has become one of the latest areas in Brooklyn at the center of a deadly shooting investigation. "I've seen drug dealings in there. People coming with paraphernalia and some guys...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy