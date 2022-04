An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old from Muldrow.

State Troopers said Lauren French got into a 2010 black Mazda 3 hatchback with an unknown man at the high school.

They said she has developmental disabilities and they think she was communicating with the man online.

She was last seen wearing a camo jacket and purple pants.

If you see her or the vehicle, call 911.