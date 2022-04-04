ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Carter county residents voting on city officials, school board members

By Caroline Cluiss
KXII.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County municipal and school board elections are on Tuesday. Dickson and Velma-Alma are deciding on school board members while Healdton and Ardmore are choosing municipal officers. According to the Carter County Election Board, about 30 people voted during early voting. It’s not unusual to...

www.kxii.com

Comments / 1

Related
WVNews

School board rescinds vote to move CTE programs

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education has reversed its decision to move two career & technical education courses from Southern Garrett High School to a Garrett College facility in Accident. At a special meeting Tuesday, the board voted 3-1 to rescind the decision made March 8 to...
OAKLAND, MD
WRAL

Wake school board swears in new member

Wake County, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has a new member. Tara Waters was sworn in Tuesday night, filling the board’s District 4 vacancy. Waters gives the district representation for the first time in more than two months. Former Board Chairman Keith Sutton resigned his position Dec. 31 to become superintendent of Warren County Schools.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Carter County, OK
Ardmore, OK
Government
City
Carter, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
Ardmore, OK
Elections
City
Ardmore, OK
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County, Elizabethton city representatives make progress on animal shelter talks.

ELIZABETHTON — Representatives from the Carter County government and representatives from the city of Elizabethton moved closer to an understanding on the future of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter. The improved relationship came during a joint workshop session between two county representatives: Carter County Commissioner Gary Bailey and Carter County Commissioner Travis Hill; and two city representatives: City Manger Daniel Estes and City Councilman Jeff Treadway.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mcmahon
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County School Board votes Shane Andrew as interim superintendent

Alachua County School Board named Shane Andrew as interim superintendent two weeks after firing former superintendent Carlee Simon. The members voted 3-2 Tuesday, with Mildred Russell and Gunnar Paulson in dissent. Chairman Robert Hyatt asked for agreement in the board’s nomination at the March 2 meeting, but the vote was split again.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
TheRobesonian

School Board members welcome the public to meetings

LUMBERTON — Some Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education members say the public is welcome to comment at meetings in spite of a recent outburst by a board member during the March 8 meeting. “We welcome public comments,” said Mike Smith, chairman of the PSRC School Board....
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Newport News city leaders voting to redraw city council and school board voting districts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Your voting map in Newport News will look a little different. City leaders are scheduled to vote on a new redistricting plan on Tuesday night. This comes after a series of meetings to collect feedback from the community on plans to redraw city council and school board districts. Newport News Mayor Dr. McKinley Price said the redistricting means changes for some residents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Infrastructure#School Board#Early Voting#Velma Alma
Mid-Hudson News Network

School board votes for censorship in local high school

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Wappingers Central School District has banned a book from the John Jay High School Library after receiving a complaint from a parent. The book has never been checked out of the library. At a recent school board meeting, the district voted to remove the...
HIGH SCHOOL
Grand Island Independent

Members appointed to county's board of adjustment

YORK – The county’s board of adjustment is an important entity – while the group doesn’t convene often, when it does, it typically is for phases of decisions and recommendations that need to be made regarding zoning, before the planning commission and board of commissioners. York...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KATU.com

Oregon City School Board approves Narcan in schools

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Oregon City School Board approved naloxone in its schools, making sure the life-saving nasal spray can help someone if they are potentially overdosing on an opioid. With the approval, anyone within the schools can be trained to use naloxone, also known by the brand...
OREGON CITY, OR
Elko Daily Free Press

School board votes for Anderson to be permanent superintendent

ELKO – A contract with Clayton Anderson to become the permanent superintendent of the Elko County School District will be negotiated now that the school board has reaffirmed his appointment following agenda questions after the first attempt to move him beyond interim status. “I believe the timing is right...
ELKO COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy