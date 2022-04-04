ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP benefits extended for April

By Ellysa Harris
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NecG7_0ezJHy3C00
Groceries (Mike Kemp/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits have been extended once again for April.

Texas Health and Human Services was granted approval from the United States Department of Agriculture to extend the allotted emergency SNAP benefit amount to a minimum of $95. The exact amount of benefits are granted based on family size. The allotments are anticipated to appear in recipients’ accounts by the end of April.

More than $318 million in emergency SNAP benefits are anticipated to assist 1.5 million Texas households.

Those interested in in providing applying for SNAP and Medicaid benefits can do so at YourTexasBenefits.com. Those who already have benefits can manage them at the same website and/or check them on the Your Texas Benefits mobile app.

Comments / 0

