ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Opinion: SEC’s climate change proposal gives Main Street investors no voice. Here’s how to make yourself heard.

By Lawrence A. Cunningham
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BMO4_0ezJGf8K00

The home page of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website declares a commitment to Main Street investors, acknowledging that U.S. households own $38 trillion worth of equities — almost 60% of the U.S. equity market — either directly or indirectly through mutual funds, retirement accounts and other investments.

Yet Main Street is nowhere to be seen in the SEC’s recent 500-page proposal prescribing extensive company disclosure concerning greenhouse-gas emissions in their operations as well as in those of their suppliers and customers.

While tackling this topic is important, the SEC appears to have gotten carried away with representing the views of the largest institutional investors, especially the massive index funds, rather than consider the interests of individual investors, whose views may differ radically.

With 1,068 footnotes, this tome of dense prose was most certainly not written for Main Street. Rather, the proposal’s drafters, an anonymous staff of mostly lawyers and economists, refers repeatedly to institutional investors, citing writings and studies that lend support for a prescriptive rule proposal detailing everything from how a company’s board thinks about climate change to minute calculations of the carbon emissions throughout its supply chain and distribution channels.

The document refers to individual retail investors only once. This occurs when it says that if institutional investor analysts digest the detailed climate disclosure using certain advanced software, “this would likely benefit retail investors, who have generally been observed to rely on analysts’ interpretation of financial disclosures rather than directly analyzing those disclosures themselves.”

The SEC’s proposal contains a cost-benefit discussion, as the law requires. The SEC is clear that its rules would certainly impose substantial compliance costs on companies, approaching $1 million per year apiece. But the SEC rightly recognizes that it cannot be sure of what benefits, if any, its proposal will produce. The document refers repeatedly to benefits that “could,” “may” or “might” arise. The proposal gives the example of possibly enabling investors to tell whether a retail store chain is relocating its outlets closer to public transportation so customers don’t have to drive as much.

Institutional investors can afford such an uncertain cost-benefit analysis, but individual investors might want to know whether the effort is worthwhile. Indeed, as the proposal expressly acknowledges, the focus of large index funds is on the average market return, not on the profitability of particular companies. While individual investors would care a great deal about how much a company paid in relation to the gain, institutional index investors would not care at all.

Main Street vs. Wall Street

In its next draft of this proposal, the SEC should differentiate between the interests of powerful institutional investors and everyday American investors and delineate the different costs and benefits the proposal offers to each.

The SEC should also compare the purported gains to individual investors to the likely gains for other interested groups, especially lawyers. The SEC recognizes that a major cost of its proposal concerns litigation risk. But it suggests that this is a cost for companies who fail to comply. In fact, however, detailed prescriptive disclosure rules like those proposed are magnets for lawsuits, including those that are frivolous or borderline. Such suits can cost tens of millions of dollars each and produce scant or no benefits for either particular companies or society. The SEC should explain these trades-off candidly and clearly.

Litigation risk is amplified by the inherent uncertainty embedded in what the SEC is asking companies to disclose. For example, if a company fails to anticipate or disclose a risk of a climate related extreme natural disaster — such as a fire or flood — will the company face lawsuits for the board failing to anticipate such a risk or failing to make such a prediction? The SEC would do well to preempt such scenarios by curtailing the proposal’s reach or at the very least explaining why such an outcome is desirable for investors.

Another looming question is whether the SEC even has the power to enact the proposed rules. The SEC was created by a statute that limits its power. The power is primarily to protect investors, along with promoting efficiency, competition and capital formation. The proposal talks a lot about institutional investor demand for the prescribed disclosure but has a hard time explaining why it is a matter of investor protection or other statutory powers. The chief argument is that companies might face legal and reputational risks from having bad climate policies, making disclosure about those risks a matter of investor concern.

But, as the proposal acknowledges, existing SEC rules already require that kind of disclosure under a variety of other headings. That raises the question: Is a new, massive, prescriptive disclosure regime related to climate matters necessary? It might well be. But just because institutional investors say so, does not make it so, and the SEC owes it to individual investors to weigh their interests and explain how it protects them.

Make yourself heard

Individual retail investors might consider reminding the SEC of their presence and relevance. Anyone can submit a comment asking the SEC to explain what its proposal would mean to ordinary American investors and asking for a clear explanation in the next draft. Feel free to cut, paste and edit the following and submit it at the SEC’s website, (mention File No: S7-10-22):

“We understand that the SEC has a large sophisticated staff who put an enormous amount of time into this climate disclosure proposal. The proposal, with more than 1,000 footnotes, cites abundant sources from equally sophisticated researchers and institutions. We also understand that the hearts of these participants are probably in the right place.

“But the law does require the proposal to evaluate the costs and benefits to investors, and the SEC has long been the champion of the individual investor, the ordinary American. Yet the retail investor is mentioned only once in the 500+-page document.

“We ask the SEC in its next draft of this proposal to include an extensive section addressing the costs and benefits to the everyday individual investor, reflecting the diversity of views on this complex topic and acknowledging that not all Americans will agree with the views or conclusions of the SEC’s sophisticated staffers and large powerful institutional investors and asset managers.”

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

New corporate climate change disclosures proposed by SEC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Companies would be required to disclose the greenhouse gas emissions they produce and how climate risk affects their business, under new rules proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposed rules are part of a drive across the government to address climate change. Under the proposals, public companies would have to report on their climate risks, including the costs of moving away from fossil fuels. They would be required to lay out their transition plans for managing climate risk, how they intend to meet climate goals and progress made, and the impact of severe weather events on their finances.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Make Yourself#Lawsuits#Sec
bloomberglaw.com

SEC’s Climate Proposal Tees Up Test of ‘Material’ Info Standard

Challenges could hinge on whether Scope 3 disclosure is material. The SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule will likely test the boundaries of a legal standard that the agency relies on to compel companies to produce information that’s material to investors. The agency’s proposal not only requires publicly traded...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
MarketWatch

‘Why are gas prices still high, even after crude-oil prices came down?’ — energy CEOs grilled at House hearing

Executives from major oil companies defended themselves on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on high gasoline prices, as Democratic lawmakers asked pointed questions. Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations, focused on how crude oil prices have dropped from a recent peak but gasoline prices haven’t retreated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Spirit Airlines stock up more than 22% afer report of JetBlue bid

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE, -2.38% jumped more than 22% before being halted near the close Tuesday after The New York Times reported that JetBlue Airways Corp. has made a $3.6 billion bid for the ultra-low cost carrier. The report cited three people with knowledge about the offer. Spirit and also ultra low-cost Frontier Group Holdings Inc.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Spirit confirms JetBlue's 'unsolicited' all-cash, $33 a share bid

Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE, -2.41% said late Tuesday it has received an "unsolicited" bid from JetBlue Airways Corp. to acquire the ultra low-cost air carrier in an all-cash deal for $33 a share. Spirit's board "will work with its financial and legal advisors to evaluate JetBlue's proposal and pursue the course of action it determines to be in the best interests of Spirit and its stockholders," the company said in a statement. Spirit and Frontier Group Holdings Inc.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

Wow. It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. And it turns out it was a lot easier than anyone realized. The solution? Cryptocurrencies, of course. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. (Some 38% own crypto, just ahead of the 37% who own stocks.) And 28% of millennials say they are planning to rely on their cryptocurrencies to support them in retirement.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

126K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy