Iowa State

Chicken prices soar at Illinois, Iowa supermarkets as bird flu spreads

 2 days ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The counter at Cattlemen's Meat Market is well stocked, but it's not without some added effort to get it that way. Owner Dan Haskins explained they have all the different chicken options you could want ranging from whole fresh chickens, to boneless or skinless chicken breasts and...

