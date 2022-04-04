ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alumni Bio – Hugo Massa

newschool.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter graduating from the Documentary Film Studies program in 2014, Hugo Massa took the opportunity of the OPT (Optional Practical Training) to stay one more year on US soil, in New York City. His main priority at that time was to keep on building his portfolio as a media creator, which...

blogs.newschool.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Off-Script: A Fireside Chat With The Tate Brothers

Larenz, Lahmard and Larron Tate had a candid sit-down to share lessons learned in their careers. “Set yourself a goal, and understand that there is no ceiling in the business of entertainment." In years past, the ESSENCE Hollywood House has been pivotal in informing creatives about the ins and...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Charithra Chandran Says Bridgerton Season 2 Is All About Sisterhood

For Charithra Chandran's first major red carpet premiere, she knew she wanted to go bold and big. The 25-year-old actress plays Edwina Sharma in the second season of Netflix's runaway hit regency romance Bridgerton. Her character finds herself in the middle of a love triangle involving Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the man who is set to marry her oldersister, Kate Sharma (portrayed by Simone Ashley). For the show's highly anticipated premiere, she opted for a polka dot and poppy print off-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera and peep-toe stiletto pumps by Christian Louboutin.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Digital Camera World

Dashing Dalmatian photograph wins The TOG Awards 2022

Warwickshire, UK based photographer Sophia Hutchinson has been awarded the title of International PhoTOGrapher of the Year 2022, after achieving one of the top scores in the annual TOG Awards photography competition. Winning Hutchinson the competition and crown was a beautiful shot of her Dalmatian, Amber. This adorable woofer looks...
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ebony Media Launches Production Platform to Amplify Voices of Established and Emerging Creatives of Color

Ebony Media has launched an all-inclusive, full-service production platform to develop and produce content exploring the diverse spectrum of Black culture. Known as Ebony Studios, the platform will amplify the voices of both established and emerging people of color with the goal to illuminate and reflect Black experiences and perspectives. The studio will span film, television, audio and digital programs, and be a key part of Ebony Media — which was relaunched last year as a digital-first brand — and its strategic expansion.More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Confirms She's Writing a Book, Calls Writing Process "Healing and Therapeutic"Hasbro CEO Signals...
ECONOMY
UPI News

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film in the works at Netflix

March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is adapting The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo as a new film. The streaming service said Thursday that Little Fires Everywhere creator Liz Tigelaar will adapt the best-selling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel. Tigelaar will write the film, with Reid and Margaret Chernin as executive producers...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc Nyc#Afro Peruvian Music#Afro Peruvian#Moroccan#The New School
Variety

Academy Starts Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith, Expulsion on the Table

Click here to read the full article. Days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars telecast on Sunday, the Board of Governors held an emergency meeting to discuss the consquences for the best actor winner. He now faces “suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted.” The statement from the Academy is highly damning, citing the standards of conduct and Smith’s violations of “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.” Smith, who won the Oscar for best actor for “King Richard” not long after the slap, has been given 15 days notice of a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Korea’s CJ To Launch CJ ENM Studios With Focus On K-OTT Content

Click here to read the full article. Media giant CJ ENM is launching CJ ENM Studios, a new venture that will specialize in content production for OTT platforms in Korea and worldwide. Yong Soo Ha, former EVP of CJ ENM’s Business Development & Investment team, has been appointed CEO. CJ ENM Studios will join the Korean entertainment group’s existing production powerhouse Studio Dragon and its recently acquired Endeavor Content. It is designed to cover a wide spectrum of different genres and plans to recruit star talent/creators and expand its presence through the acquisition of top tier production companies. CJ said today that the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vogue Magazine

PhotoVogue’s Global Open Call: Become One of the Next Great Fashion Image-Makers

This year, PhotoVogue has become a global project that engages the entire network of Condé Nast worldwide. Our global network allows artists to have their work published or commissioned by our brands across all 32 markets and commercial partners. It will also generate more worldwide events, talks, exhibitions, and portfolio reviews to promote creativity and encourage diversity in image-making.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

These 14 Creators Are Part of Prada-backed Experimental Design Lab

Click here to read the full article. In an effort to support greater visibility for Black creators across fields of design, artist Theaster Gates and Prada Group have named the first cohort of creatives set to participate in the Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab. The 14 awardees who will participate in the three-year design incubator program were formally named at an event Tuesday evening at Rebuild Foundation’s Stony Island Arts Bank on Chicago’s South Side, where the lab’s hub will be located. The program is a collaborative effort between Gates’ art and neighborhood transformation platform Rebuild Foundation, the design and manufacturing...
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
operawire.com

Marcelo Álvarez Releases Statement Regarding Teatro Carlo Felice Incident

Marcelo Álvarez has issued a statement after abandoning the stage during a production of “Manon Lescaut” at the Teatro Carlo Felice. The tenor took to Instagram and said, “In my entire career, as you know, I have never made such a statement. I would like to begin my statement by humbly apologizing to the public for the inconvenience caused on stage and to all the staff of the Genoese theater.”
THEATER & DANCE
theodysseyonline.com

My Forecasted Return To The Odyssey

Have you ever been somewhere as a child and as you grow older, you forget you were ever there but somehow stumbled upon that same place years later as a grown adult? That's how I feel as I make my way back to Odyssey Online. Memories of my college year of hoping that I'd make some revenue off my articles on "long-distance relationships" and "my finals-week playlist" flood back to my mind like an old movie reel, and I see myself in my old sophomore-year off-campus apartment (just a few miles away from where I live now as a newlywed) as I will soon embark on one of the roughest years of my collegiate life. I see my 19-year old self sitting at her desk typing purposeless words, unknowingly about to lose both her first love and her grandmother who was like a mother to her. As the playback reel fast forwards, I watch the younger version of myself hit rock bottom, voluntarily escaping reality by hotboxing her mini-van, The Luna Odyssey, when she almost earned her title of the "first college drop-out in the Fu family legacy", and the rest of what was left of this little girl's sanity was lost over to the demon of grief and two years of recreational drug addiction. The articles I posted in 2015 for my now alma mater, Penn State, serve as a diary entry now, a timeless remembrance of what life was like before it spiraled out of my control. I certainly am not in that same stage of life and since then, I can only hope I've grown as a writer and also, as a human being.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy