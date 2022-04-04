ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Nor drinking the Kool Aid post trade with Saints

By INCsomuch
bleedinggreennation.com
 2 days ago

1-15-Devonte Wyatt DT Georgia 6'3 305 4.77 CBS #29, PFF #17. 1-18-Jermaine Johnson EDGE Florida State 6'5 262 4.58 CBS #21, PFF #26. 2-51-Christian Watson WR NDSU 6'4 215 4.36 CBS...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Cowboys Tried For Wide Receiver Trade: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t all happy about their offseason, and reports of them falling short on a trade target won’t alleviate those concerns. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys expressed interest in wide receiver DeVante Parker before the Miami Dolphins moved him within the AFC East to the New England Patriots. Dallas is still on the prowl for another wideout after not landing the 29-year-old.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Cbs#Padding#Kool Aid#Wyatt Dt Georgia#Watson Wr Ndsu 6#Araiza#Turner Te Nevada 6#Anderson Joker Specialist#Haskins
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team willing to make big offer for DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks have thus far not shown a willingness to trade DK Metcalf, but one team may have a big offer prepared for the star wide receiver in case that changes. Howard Eskin of 94WIP said on his radio show this week that the New York Jets were prepared to offer the No. 10 overall pick to the Seahawks as part of a potential package for Metcalf. However, Seattle is not even listening to offers.
SEATTLE, WA
WDSU

Report: Tyrann Mathieu visiting Saints facility

NEW ORLEANS — Free agent defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is visiting the New Orleans Saints facility on Tuesday, according to a report by NFL Insider Ian Rapaport. Rapaport said he is in town visiting with family and friends and will also stop by the facility. According to the report,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dallas Cowboys have interest in adding WR

The Dallas Cowboys have made some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason, and they may not be done yet. Several teams expressed interest in DeVante Parker before the Miami Dolphins traded the veteran wideout to the New England Patriots on Saturday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys were one of those teams and are still looking to add a receiver.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers add former Cowboys defensive standout

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to shore up the defense under new head coach Todd Bowles during his first year at the reins. On Wednesday, the Bucs managed to add a solid contributor to the secondary in a move that will provide both depth and experience. According to Ian Rapoport, former Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons defender Keanu Neal is heading to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
The Spun

Attorney Generals From 6 States Have Warning For NFL

Attorney generals from six states have informed the NFL that they have “grave concerns” over allegations of league mistreatment of women and minorities, according to a report from the New York Times. The six attorneys general shared their feelings with the NFL in a letter sent to commissioner...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy