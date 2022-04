Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One Louisiana lawmaker wants to do away with toll roads, but could this affect plans for a new I-10 bridge that runs over the Calcasieu River?. Farnum argues the law has been taken advantage of by continuing to toll existing freeways and bridges. He wants to change where the law goes to say ‘unless you improve or expand the system’.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO