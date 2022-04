After the A’s traded left-hander Sean Manaea to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oakland was left with a 2022 payroll of $33 million. Per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman:. A’s payroll plummets to $33M. One more move and they will be 30th out of 30 teams, their apparent 2022 goal. The Oakland A’s had the highest payroll in baseball in 1991. It was $33M that year, the very same number it is today.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO