NFL

Colin Kaepernick takes to Twitter to thank Jim Harbaugh for opportunity [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
On Saturday, Colin Kaepernick was in Ann Arbor as he was given what may turn out to be a golden opportunity by Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh invited Kaepernick to put on a showcase during halftime of the Wolverines’ spring game and he made the best of...

