ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Exxon expects profit bump in Q1

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvXKA_0ezJE6Rq00
Exxon Mobil says it will report a profit boost for the first quarter. AFP/Getty Images

Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, thanks in part to billions more from rising crude prices.

Exxon

XOM,

+0.05%

estimated between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion over fourth-quarter profit due to crude-price changes and up to about $400 million in gas-price changes.

Thinner margins in its chemical business, impairments related to leaving Russia, and other factors will offset its otherwise upbeat view, the company said in the filing. The company logged $8.8 billion earnings in the fourth quarter.

Exxon said in the Monday filing that it intended to give investors “perspective” about market and other “planned factors” affecting its quarterly report, and that it was not an estimate, since it does not incorporate foreign-exchange fluctuations, any unscheduled downtime, and other impacts.

Exxon is scheduled to report late this month, and FactSet consensus calls for adjusted per-share earnings of $2.17, which would compare with an adjusted EPS of 65 cents a share in the year-ago quarter.

Monday’s news could give rise to calls in the U.S. and in Europe for profit-windfall levies connected with rising crude

CL00,

+1.34%

and gas prices and rising gasoline

RB00,

+1.26%

prices as well.

A U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations plans to have executives from major oil companies, including Exxon, Chevron Corp.

CVX,

+0.09%

and BP PLC

BP,

-0.17%

, testify at a hearing Wednesday titled “Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump.”

According to travel and leisure company AAA, U.S. gas prices averaged $4.189 a gallon on Monday, 46% higher than the average $2.873 a gallon a year ago. That’s down 3.3% from AAA’s highest recorded average of $4.331 on March 11.

Shares of Exxon have gained 45% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 14% for the S&P 500 index

SPX,

+0.81%

and 53% for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.

XLE,

+0.13%

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc#Gas Prices#Travel And Leisure#Exxonmobil#Exxon Mobil Corp#Exxon Xom#0 05#Factset#Chevron Corp#Cvx#Bp Plc Bp
International Business Times

Exxon Signals Record Quarterly Profit From Oil And Gas Prices

Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas alone of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

126K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy