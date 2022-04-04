ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Police: Kan. woman was selling meth, marijuana from home

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a drug bust at a home in Great Bend. Just after...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
WIBW

Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested on Friday after drug-related search warrants were served in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, March 18, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served two search warrants - one in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren St. and the other in the 300 block of SW 3rd St.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Man jailed on $1.5M bond in Robeson County after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine, other drugs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Sunday morning on a $1.5 million secured bond after his arrest Thursday on multiple drug charges, authorities said. Eric Miller, 37, was arrested after a traffic stop that led Robeson County sheriff’s deputies to seize 10 pounds of cocaine, assorted prescriptions medications, an […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Marijuana#Police#Methamphetamine#Kan
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Salina Post

Former KHP trooper charged after dog found dead with trauma

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy who also once worked as a Kansas State Trooper faces animal abuse charges after his girlfriend's dog died of injuries that included fractured ribs and a liver laceration. The preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Zachary Cook, of Mount Vernon,...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery in south Topeka Sunday morning. The Topeka Police Department said Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an aggravated robbery charge. Officers were called just before 7...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy