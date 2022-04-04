ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
54th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s death

Cover picture for the articleA ceremony was held in Atlanta to commemorate the...

Bakersfield Californian

BCSD hosts ribbon-cutting to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School

The opening of Bakersfield City School District’s newest elementary school was celebrated Monday with a “long overdue” ribbon-cutting, officials said. Invoking some of the hallmarks of its namesake’s famed civil rights speeches, school and community leaders shared messages of hope and opportunity for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in southeast Bakersfield.
