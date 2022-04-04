ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caltrans begins bridge preservation project in Santa Barbara County

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
 2 days ago

A project to apply protective coatings to various bridge decks in Santa Barbara County began Tuesday and is expected to be completed in June, a spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said. Work began with the installation of signs...

natureworldnews.com

Central Portion of San Andreas Fault is Likely to Host Powerful Earthquakes

According to a recent study, the center portion of the San Andreas Fault may be capable of producing greater earthquakes than previously thought. Aseismic creep occurs between Parkfield and Hollister on the famed California fault. Instead of creating major quakes by suddenly releasing stress, the two sections of the fault move unnoticeably, allowing stress to dissipate.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Press Democrat

Wind-driven fire in exclusive Santa Barbara County community grows to 75 acres

Firefighters are battling a wind-driven brush fire in the exclusive Hollister Ranch community in Santa Barbara County. The Hollister fire started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Hollister Ranch and Del Norte roads, authorities said. As of 2:45 p.m., it had grown to an estimated 75 acres, and one structure was threatened, said Sam Ferguson of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Some residents were reportedly told to evacuate as a precaution. No containment was reported.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cbs19news

Bridge project to close Albemarle County road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Albemarle County road will be closing Monday for a bridge project. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews will be replacing the superstructure of the bridge over the Hardware River on Dudley Mountain Road. The crew will be putting in galvanized steel deck...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
KTLA

Sacramento residents arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Santa Barbara County

Two Sacramento residents were arrested Saturday morning in Santa Barbara County in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft on Arbol Verde Street in Carpinteria at 5:37 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota […]
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 08:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have decreased this morning with most areas under 15 mph, however isolated locations like the hills above Montecito and in the Gaviota and Refugio areas gusty winds up to 40 mph may continue through the morning hours.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

