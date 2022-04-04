Caltrans begins bridge preservation project in Santa Barbara County

Firefighters are battling a wind-driven brush fire in the exclusive Hollister Ranch community in Santa Barbara County. The Hollister fire started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Hollister Ranch and Del Norte roads, authorities said. As of 2:45 p.m., it had grown to an estimated 75 acres, and one structure was threatened, said Sam Ferguson of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Some residents were reportedly told to evacuate as a precaution. No containment was reported.

