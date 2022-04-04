Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Shuffles back to minors

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is coming down the home stretch with just a month left to play. It marks the first full 82-game slate for the league since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020. As the regular season winds down, the NHL playoff picture is beginning to come...
It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
After a couple of days of the dust settling, Jay Beagle spoke with Coyotes' media regarding his brush up with the Anaheim Ducks' F Troy Terry. The controversy has drawn national attention both US & Canadian. Some people think that's just hockey. Others think the unchecked barbarism belongs in the past.
Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have signed forward Noah Philp from the University of Alberta Golden Bears to a one-year contract beginning with the 2022-23 season. Philp will join the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout contract (ATO) for the remainder of the current season. Philp (6-foot-3, 198 pounds)...
SAN JOSE, CA - Wading through open waters without a life raft for the majority of the game, the Oilers found a way to keep afloat. Mike Smith made 31 saves and provided an incredible game-winning assist in overtime to Connor McDavid, who secured the Oilers the extra point and their fifth straight win with his 41st goal of the season in a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center.
Edmonton Oilers (41-25-5, second in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-24-10, third in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton heads into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of five consecutive games. The Kings are 9-9-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles ranks 10th in the Western Conference...
The Edmonton Oilers look to win their fifth straight on Tuesday night when they visit the SAP Center to take on the San Jose Sharks. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for...
Nashville Heads to Ottawa to Take on Senators Thursday Night at 6 p.m. CT. Nashville, Tenn. (April 6, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Matt Tennyson to Milwaukee (AHL). Tennyson, 31 (4/23/90), has tallied three assists in...
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between Vancouver and Vegas this season: Nov. 13 (7-4 L), Apr. 3 (3-2 OTL), Apr. 6 (away), Apr. 12 (home). The Canucks have a 2-8-2 all-time record against the Golden Knights, including a 1-5-0 record on the road. The Canucks are 2-6-2 in...
PHILADELPHIA -- Carson Meyer scored his first NHL goal and had an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets won for the first time in eight games, 4-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. Elvis Merzlikins made 47 saves for Columbus (33-32-6), which had been 0-4-3 in...
Eichel saga, goalie issues, long skids keep Buffalo out of postseason again. The Buffalo Sabres failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for an NHL-record 11th straight season. Buffalo (26-34-11) was eliminated from contention when the Washington Capitals won 4-3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. The Sabres have not qualified for the postseason since 2011, a seven-game loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Sabres were tied with the Florida Panthers (2001-11) and Edmonton Oilers (2007-16) for longest postseason drought.
SAN JOSE -- Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday. McDavid scored his 41st goal on a breakaway off a long pass from goalie Mike Smith to extend his point streak to 14 games (12 goals, 15 assists).
The St. Louis Blues will have their leading scorer back when they begin a four-game homestand at Enterprise Center on Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Jordan Kyrou, who missed three games due to an illness, was back on the third line in Monday's practice...
Pickard (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Jets. Pickard has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury since he was hurt March 27 versus the Penguins. With Thomas Greiss healthy again, Pickard will likely be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids once he is medically cleared to play. He can be considered out indefinitely until further notice.
The Coyotes are expanding Chief Hockey Development Officer Shane Doan's duties, turning to the longtime former Coyotes captain to become more directly focused and involved with the team's Tempe arena project, which is still to be approved by that city's leaders.
Doan's expertise in that matter comes from a long NHL career having...
Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). Tuesday's game is the front end of a home-and-home set. The scene will shift to Nationwide Arena...
