Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Shuffles back to minors

Eichel saga, goalie issues, long skids keep Buffalo out of postseason again. The Buffalo Sabres failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for an NHL-record 11th straight season. Buffalo (26-34-11) was eliminated from contention when the Washington Capitals won 4-3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. The Sabres have not qualified for the postseason since 2011, a seven-game loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Sabres were tied with the Florida Panthers (2001-11) and Edmonton Oilers (2007-16) for longest postseason drought.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO