MLB

Rockies' Ty Blach: Added to 40-man roster

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Blach had his contract selected by the Rockies on Monday. Blach was in...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Makes five appearances this spring

Stammen allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings in Cactus League action. He struck out four and did not issue any walks. Stammen showed good control in his five spring outings, but he gave up plenty of hits and allowed three runs to cross the plate. The right-hander figures to play a key role in the team's bullpen in 2022 after posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 83:13 K:BB across 88.1 frames last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Ty Blach
CBS Sports

Padres' Brett Sullivan: Dealt to San Diego

The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Mixed bag in Cactus League play

Acevedo posted a 5.79 ERA and 2:3 K:BB across 4.2 innings over four Cactus League appearances (one start). The towering right-hander's one start qualified as such in name only, as Acevedo logged just 1.2 innings. He otherwise worked a frame apiece in his three other trips to the mound in preparation for what Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports could be a fluid role in front of closer Lou Trivino to open the season. In his first taste of big-league action last season, Acevedo produced a solid 3.27 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 11 innings over 10 appearances.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Veteran
CBS Sports

Padres' Pierce Johnson: Dominates in Cactus League play

Johnson allowed one run (on a solo homer) over 3.1 innings this spring, and he racked up an 8:0 K:BB. The right-handed reliever gave up only one hit aside from the long ball, and he whiffed eight of the 12 batters he faced. Johnson established himself as one of the Padres' top bullpen arms with a solid 2021 campaign during which he posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11.8 K/9 across 58.2 frames. Robert Suarez is the most likely candidate to get save opportunities for the team early this season, but Johnson could enter consideration for the role if Suarez struggles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Booted off 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Pitches in six spring games

Crismatt pitched 5.1 innings in Cactus League play, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters. Crismatt allowed lots of traffic on the bases during his six appearances, but he managed to limit the damage to just two runs. The right-hander is vying for a spot in the back of the Padres' bullpen after registering a 3.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 81.1 innings with the team last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Called up from minors

The Rockies recalled Sheffield from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Colorado previously optioned Sheffield to Triple-A last week, but he'll end up making the Rockies' Opening Day bullpen after all due to the late additions of Robert Stephenson and Lucas Gilbreath to the COVID-19 injured list. Expect Sheffield's appearances to be limited to low-leverage spots while he's up with Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Recalled by Colorado

Lawrence was recalled by the Rockies on Wednesday. Lawrence was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, but he'll join the Rockies' Opening Day bullpen after Lucas Gilbreath (undisclosed) and Robert Stephenson (undisclosed) were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday. Lawrence made 19 relief appearances for the Rockies last year and posted an 8.64 ERA and 2.40 WHIP in 16.2 innings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Shines in final tune-up

Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Sent down Wednesday

Raley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Raley was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in mid-March, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely be a candidate to fill in as depth in the outfield at some point in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB

