ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Wins roster spot

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Roberts will break camp as part of the big-league bullpen, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Roberts...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Opening Day Roster Coming Into Focus With Latest Camp Cuts

Cubs' roster coming into focus with latest camp cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs' Opening Day roster is coming into focus after they made their latest round of spring training camp cuts on Monday. The Cubs spring roster stands at 31 players after they assigned five non-roster...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#The Chicago Tribune#Era
NBC Chicago

Chicago Cubs Bold Predictions: From Willson Contreras to Brennen Davis

Bold predictions: From Willson contract (?!) to Davis debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks starts Thursday for the Cubs in their season opener at Wrigley Field against reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and the defending division-champion Brewers. New frontline starter Marcus Stroman starts Saturday. Seiya Suzuki...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

White Sox make big Lucas Giolito decision amid Lance Lynn injury

The Chicago White Sox named Lucas Giolito their Opening Day starter following Lance Lynn’s sudden injury. Lynn had a legitimate argument to earn the role as Opening Day starter following his impressive 2021 performance that saw him finish with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts. Giolito’s ERA was not quite as good, as he finished with a 3.53 ERA. However, Giolito did strikeout 201 batters.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs Opening Day 2022: Roster Projection With 3 Days to Go

Cubs Opening Day roster projection with 3 days to go originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’re only three days away from the 2022 Cubs season kicking off with Thursday’s Opening Day matchup against the Brewers at Wrigley Field. In the meantime, the Cubs still have some decisions...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Brett Sullivan: Dealt to San Diego

The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Chicago Tribune

Kyle Hendricks remains the link between where the Chicago Cubs were — and where they’re trying to get back to

As the names and faces in the clubhouse change, Kyle Hendricks has tethered the ups and downs of Chicago Cubs baseball over the last 10 years. From his trade to the rebuilding Cubs in 2012 to his career-best season culminating in the 2016 World Series title to being the longest-tenured player on the 2022 squad, Hendricks has been a constant amid the changes. As president of baseball operations ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Looks more likely for roster

Rivas was spotted at Wrigley Field on Wednesday and could make the Opening Day roster if the Cubs keep 14 position players, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. It sounds like the roster breakdown could determine Rivas' fate. If the Cubs opt for 15 pitchers and 13 position players, the 25-year-old might not make the cut. But selecting one extra hitter might keep Rivas in the majors. He likely won't play a ton even if he does stick around, but Rivas offers some interesting offensive potential if his role expands. The season starts Thursday and that will bring more clarity on how Rivas fits in.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Booted off 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Wins roster spot

Krehbiel made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Krehbiel was a late-season waiver claim from the Rays in September, and he'll have a chance to pitch in a relief role to begin this season. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings during spring training. Given the lack of bullpen depth on the major-league roster, a hot start from Krehbiel could see him eventually push for high-leverage assignments.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy