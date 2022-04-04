ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rockies' Peter Lambert: Lands on injured list

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lambert was placed on the 10-day injured list with right...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Will Rhymes: Dodgers Minor League Spring Training Was ‘Really High Quality’

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training at Camelback Ranch initially had a different look this year due to the MLB lockout as only Minor League players not on the 40-man roster were permitted to participate in workouts at Camelback Ranch. The organization still had a wealth of talent on hand in...
MLB
FOX Sports

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale lands on 60-day injured list

The Boston Red Sox will be without ace Chris Sale for at least the next two months. Sale suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage in mid-March and was placed on the 60-day injured list on Monday, the team announced. The Red Sox were without Sale for all...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Injured List
CBS Sports

Padres' Craig Stammen: Makes five appearances this spring

Stammen allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings in Cactus League action. He struck out four and did not issue any walks. Stammen showed good control in his five spring outings, but he gave up plenty of hits and allowed three runs to cross the plate. The right-hander figures to play a key role in the team's bullpen in 2022 after posting a 3.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 83:13 K:BB across 88.1 frames last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Brett Sullivan: Dealt to San Diego

The Padres acquired Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell from the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Victor Caratini, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Much like Austin Nola, Sullivan is primarily a catcher, but one that also possesses the athleticism to play the corner outfield or corner infield in a pinch as needed. His addition allows the Padres to maintain their organizational catching depth with Caratini headed to Milwaukee, though Sullivan will face a tougher path to earning a role in the big leagues in San Diego. In addition to Nola, the Padres have two other catchers (Jorge Alfaro and Luis Campusano) on the 40-man roster who are both presumably ahead of Sullivan in the pecking order. Sullivan is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso with his new organization.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Called up from minors

The Rockies recalled Sheffield from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday. Colorado previously optioned Sheffield to Triple-A last week, but he'll end up making the Rockies' Opening Day bullpen after all due to the late additions of Robert Stephenson and Lucas Gilbreath to the COVID-19 injured list. Expect Sheffield's appearances to be limited to low-leverage spots while he's up with Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Recalled by Colorado

Lawrence was recalled by the Rockies on Wednesday. Lawrence was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, but he'll join the Rockies' Opening Day bullpen after Lucas Gilbreath (undisclosed) and Robert Stephenson (undisclosed) were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday. Lawrence made 19 relief appearances for the Rockies last year and posted an 8.64 ERA and 2.40 WHIP in 16.2 innings.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Lands deal with White Sox

Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. His deal is worth $4.2 million at the MLB level and contains an opt-out date of May 15 if he's not in the majors, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Cueto was previously...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Mariners-Twins opener postponed

Ray and the Mariners won't face the Twins on Thursday after the Opening Day game for both teams was postponed due to inclement weather in Minnesota. The contest was rescheduled for Friday, which was originally an off day in the schedule amid the three-game series. Ray remains in line to start Friday's game, which will keep the other four members of the rotation on their normal pitching schedules. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner closed his first spring with the Mariners with a 4.61 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings over his three starts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Could be major-league bound

Baumann could have a chance to break camp with the Orioles, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. With Cole Sulser and Tanner Scott traded to the Marlins on Sunday, the Orioles will need to have some reinforcements in their bullpen. Baumann has traditionally worked as a starter in the minors, though he also made four relief appearances in the majors last season. The right-hander could be in competition for a multi-inning or piggyback role with the Orioles' rotation far from set in stone ahead of Opening Day. He's allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings in two Grapefruit League appearances. Baumann tossed 2.1 hitless innings in Sunday's loss to the Twins to strengthen his bid for a roster spot.
MLB
FOX Sports

Dodgers visit the Rockies in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home a season ago. The Rockies slugged .414 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Morning Journal

Guardians split squads fall in games to Diamondbacks, Rockies

The Guardians sent split squads out for action April 5 and fell in both encounters, 3-1 to the Diamondbacks and 10-3 to the Rockies. Against the Diamondbacks, Aaron Civale struck out four and allowed one run on one hit in three innings. Steven Kwan went 2-for-3, and Bryan Lavastida doubled.
MLB
ESPN

Colorado Rockies select contract of LHP Ty Blach, make other moves

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies selected the contract of left-hander Ty Blach in a series of moves on Monday. The team also moved right-hander Peter Lambert to the injured list with inflammation in his forearm and placed lefty Ryan Rolison on the 60-day injured list due to a strained shoulder.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Booted off 40-man roster

The Diamondbacks designated Baragar for assignment Tuesday. Baragar had already missed out on a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after he was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week, but now he'll hit the waiver wire for the second time in less than a month after being booted off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, Baragar will stick around in the organization and report back to Reno.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Sent down Wednesday

Raley was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Raley was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays in mid-March, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He'll likely be a candidate to fill in as depth in the outfield at some point in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy