JUDAS PRIEST Cancels Tonight's Show Due To Illness

By Greg Kennelty
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE #2: Turns out Rob Halford had a cold and Judas Priest will hit the road once more this week. UPDATE: Judas Priest has issued the following statement. "It is with regret that we have to announce that...

Dallas Observer

Judas Priest and Queensryche Left Irving Up in Smoke on Friday

Queensryche and Judas Priest got straight to the point when they hit the stage at Irving's Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Friday. Normally bands like to thank the city, make a small intro and crack a joke, but this was not the case with Judas Priest. They sprinkled their thanks between song build ups.
CBS Austin

Legendary rockers Judas Priest finally returning to San Antonio on Monday after much delay

SAN ANTONIO - The Gods of Metal are finally returning to San Antonio on Monday night. Legendary rockers Judas Priest have been through so many ups and downs recently just to get to this point of coming on stage in San Antonio. From the COVID-19 pandemic that stopped a planned 50th anniversary tour in its tracks to health crisis with guitarist Richie Falkner’s heart surgery and founding guitarist Glenn Tipton’s battle with Parkinson’s disease.
95 Rock KKNN

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Praises Dolly Parton for ‘Classy’ Declining of Rock Hall

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton announced that she would be declining induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a move that captured the attention of many as she revealed that while she felt "flattered and grateful" for the nomination, she didn't feel she had "earned that right" and feared her entrance in this year's voting pool would split votes for other deserving acts to get in. Among those commenting on that decision was Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner, who explained in a podcast interview with Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen that he felt it was a "classy" move by the legendary country star.
WNEM

Greta Van Fleet cancels Flint concert due to illness

After sitting vacant for more than 35-years, plans are now coming together to restore Saginaw’s Potter Street Station into a transportation hub for the Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services. |. New details about a Bay County warehouse fire, Crime Stoppers is looking for a double homicide suspect in...
