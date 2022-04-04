JUDAS PRIEST Cancels Tonight's Show Due To Illness

Earlier this week, Dolly Parton announced that she would be declining induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a move that captured the attention of many as she revealed that while she felt "flattered and grateful" for the nomination, she didn't feel she had "earned that right" and feared her entrance in this year's voting pool would split votes for other deserving acts to get in. Among those commenting on that decision was Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner, who explained in a podcast interview with Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen that he felt it was a "classy" move by the legendary country star.

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO