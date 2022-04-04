ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A quiet evening ahead of a cooler, very windy Tuesday

9News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine and 60s today to kick off the...

www.9news.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Windy With Some Light Snow Showers Tuesday Afternoon

DENVER (CBS4) – As a storm moves away from Colorado on Tuesday a big ridge of high pressure will approach from the west. In between these two pressure systems it will be windy at times, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph will be common around the state with gusts as high as 40 mph. On the southeast plains sustained winds could be as high as 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. There is just enough moisture present that we’ll see some snow showers develop around the state today. They’ll be most numerous...
DENVER, CO
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
WJCL

Impact Weather Day for Saturday, strong storms possible

Saturday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon through early evening. Any storms that form may produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. There is a lower end chance of hail and an isolated tornado. Please stay weather aware on Saturday. Drier...
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Sunny, windy, and dry conditions leads to elevated fire risks on Tuesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Although temperatures continue to trend above average in the first few days of spring, gusty winds have made it feel cooler and have also contributed to drying out the environment. For Tuesday, there is an elevated fire weather risk with northwest gusts 25-35 mph and...
CRANSTON, RI
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: quiet Monday ahead of stormy periods tonight, Tuesday

MONDAY: After a quiet, yet chilly weekend, we’ll kick off the new work week with clouds gradually increasing ahead of our next rain maker. Expect morning 30s to push into the 60s to near 70 by this afternoon. A few showers will sneak in from the west before sunset, though the bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with gusty wind and hail being the primary issues by early Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Snow set to fall again after temperature plunges to -7C in Arctic freeze

More snow is set to hit parts of Britain this week as colder spring weather continues to hit parts of the UK. An Arctic blast sent the mercury tumbling to -7.5C in parts of Wales last night. The freezing conditions come days after it was warned London could see its coldest April night in around 70 years.Warmer weather is set to bring a brief respite before further spring snowy conditions make a return, the Met Office said.“A band of cloud and rain continues to move south on Monday morning, in its wake remaining rather cloudy with rain and drizzle...
ENVIRONMENT

