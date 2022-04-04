ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Google heads back to the office, but employees have a say in maintaining hybrid schedule

By Tom Vacar
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - Google on Monday, led the way for large Bay Area corporations to bring employees back into their office workspaces and many are likely to follow. But, employees will have a very big say about which workdays will work for them or, as many already have, seek other more...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 1

Fortune

Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Beating the Monday blues will be especially trying for Google employees this week. Starting today, workers are required to come into company headquarters three times a week. But according to Laszlo Bock, former chief of Google human resources, and current CEO of Humu, this hybrid model won’t be around much longer.
BUSINESS
San Francisco, CA
Business
Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

This company will pay you $75 for attending a job interview because 'interview is labor'

A Canadian company has announced that it'll compensate candidates who are offered a job interview, as part of its new policy. FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric nonprofit organization, said job applicants who are called for an interview would be paid $75 per interview conducted by the company. The policy went into effect on March 1. "I think employers have gotten off scot-free for far too long by expecting candidates to bear the costs of an interview," said FoodShare Toronto CEO Paul Taylor, reported CTV News Toronto. Time is money, and FoodShare wants to recognize the value of the time of candidates attending an interview. "We recognize that people sometimes have to take time off work to go for an interview. People have to commute, pay for transit or get childcare and we think employers should and should be paying for that," added Taylor. It is a recognition of the value of people's time and labor.
ECONOMY
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
NBC News

More companies shifting to four day workweeks

As American workers’ burnout and stress are at an all-time high, employers invent new ways to recruit, hire, and keep qualified workers. Growing ranks of businesses are now offering a flexible, four-day workweek. The movement is also gaining traction overseas as countries and major companies like Microsoft and Unilever test shorter workweeks.April 3, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Here’s How Much Companies Can Save With Work From Home

The pandemic started two years ago this month, and as we slowly (and hopefully) begin to transition from the pandemic to an endemic, it’s clear that there’s no going back to the way things were a million years ago. (Or 2019, which feels like the same thing.) One...
ECONOMY

