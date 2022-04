Temperatures will end up a few degrees below average on Saturday with unsettled conditions expected as a weak area of low pressure passes through. We're expecting occasional rain showers mixed with a few snow showers on the hilltops. A shot of colder air will arrive on Sunday with early temperatures in the low and mid 30s, dropping into the 20s during the day. Scattered snow showers are also likely along with blustery conditions, which will drive wind chills down into the single digits and teens. Daytime temperatures on Monday will only top out in the mid 20s, but warmer conditions will return by late next week.

