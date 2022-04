Natural Grocers officially will open its Cañon City store at 8:30 a.m. April 13 at 121 N. 16th St. This will be Natural Grocers’ 42nd location in Colorado. “Being a second-generation native of Colorado and spending time in Cañon City during my summers as a child, I’m very excited that Natural Grocers will be serving the wonderful community of people that live in Cañon City,” says Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing. “I know that the outdoor exploration attitude of the people there aligns well with Natural Grocers and our values as a company. We think the community will be pleasantly surprised to find out for themselves that we are not your average grocery store. We genuinely look forward to welcoming everyone in Cañon City to be a part of the Natural Grocers Family!”

