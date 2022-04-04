ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father, daughter struck by lightning after Yankees Spring training game called off

NJ.com

Yankees catcher reacts to trade clouding his job status

TAMPA — When the Yankees acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Twins at the start of spring training, he was the heavy favorite to share the position with Kyle Higashioka. But with Rortvedt nursing a right oblique strain that still bothers him occasionally, the Yankees decided they love their internal backup options and traded with the Rangers to get Jose Trevino.
The Spun

Video: Terrifying Collision During Monday Spring Training Game

There was a scary collision during Monday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were going for a flyball and collided with one another near the warning track. Kepler was able to get up right away but Gordon stayed down with his back on the ground for a bit.
NJ.com

Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe learns new assignment

TAMPA — It’s about a half-hour drive from Watchung to Somerset. And it’s a drive that Yankees top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe can’t wait to start making regularly. The Yankees unveiled most of their minor-league rosters for the 2022 season Monday. It wasn’t a surprise that...
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
NJ.com

The secret is out: Disrespected Yankees shortstop is related to a Hall of Fame slugger (and beloved Mets legend)

TAMPA — The baseball-loving 12-year-old couldn’t believe what had flashed on the Shea Stadium scoreboard during his only visit to the Mets old ballpark. What luck, he thought, or was it fate on this summer day in 2007 in New York? The Mets were celebrating his legendary distant cousin, the baseball star whose heroics he had heard in his grandfather’s riveting stories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Tigers, Rays Announce Significant Trade Monday Night

While the national championship game is the main topic of conversation in the sports world tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers snuck in a fairly noteworthy trade. Detroit sent 23-year-old infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance-B pick in the 2022 MLB Draft to Tampa Bay in exchange for young standout outfielder Austin Meadows.
FanSided

Braves unveil incredible uniforms for Opening Day to honor World Series team

The Atlanta Braves will host the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night and the team will be rocking some amazing jerseys for that one. After stunning the baseball world as a whole last season and winning the World Series, the Atlanta Braves are ready for more glory in 2022. Freddie Freeman may be out of town, but All-Star first baseman Matt Olson is ready to keep his strong play going with the Braves.
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox -Yankees Opening Day Postponed Until Friday

After the lockout and delayed start of the 2022 Baseball Season, I guess we can wait 1 more day for the Red Sox to begin play! Opening Day, scheduled for Thursday, April 7th has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. Friday, April 8th was a scheduled off-day...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day is postponed due to rain

Rain, rain, go away. Come again, but not on Opening Day. Thursday’s Opening Day matchup between the Yankees and the Red Sox has been postponed due to a brutal weather forecast. The matchup has been pushed to 1:05 p.m. Friday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees’ workout for Wednesday at...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign star-crossed ex-slugging prospect

WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports “The Yankees have signed 1B Greg Bird to a minor league contract. Bird opted out of his minor league deal with Toronto to re-sign with the Yankees and will report to AAA @swbrailriders.”. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports “Greg Bird would make...
Eyewitness News

Yankees-Red Sox Opening Day game rescheduled

NEW YORK (WFSB) - An Opening Day matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Thursday has been rescheduled, the Yankees announced. The team blamed a forecast of inclement weather for Thursday. It made the call on Wednesday morning. The Red Sox also posted about the postponement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

