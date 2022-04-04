Father, daughter struck by lightning after Yankees Spring training game called off

TAMPA — When the Yankees acquired catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Twins at the start of spring training, he was the heavy favorite to share the position with Kyle Higashioka. But with Rortvedt nursing a right oblique strain that still bothers him occasionally, the Yankees decided they love their internal backup options and traded with the Rangers to get Jose Trevino.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — It was just three weeks ago Sunday when the Yankees blew up part of their nucleus trading Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins on March 13 for a package headed by a former American League MVP. Josh Donaldson had a rocky first day as...
There was a scary collision during Monday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were going for a flyball and collided with one another near the warning track. Kepler was able to get up right away but Gordon stayed down with his back on the ground for a bit.
TAMPA — After J.P. Sears finished a solid outing to end his spring training, Yankees manager Aaron Boone quietly pulled him aside and delivered the best news of Sears’ career: He was going to the big leagues. First, Sears called his girlfriend. Then he tapped a few of...
TAMPA — It’s about a half-hour drive from Watchung to Somerset. And it’s a drive that Yankees top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe can’t wait to start making regularly. The Yankees unveiled most of their minor-league rosters for the 2022 season Monday. It wasn’t a surprise that...
Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
TAMPA — The baseball-loving 12-year-old couldn’t believe what had flashed on the Shea Stadium scoreboard during his only visit to the Mets old ballpark. What luck, he thought, or was it fate on this summer day in 2007 in New York? The Mets were celebrating his legendary distant cousin, the baseball star whose heroics he had heard in his grandfather’s riveting stories.
While the national championship game is the main topic of conversation in the sports world tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers snuck in a fairly noteworthy trade. Detroit sent 23-year-old infielder Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance-B pick in the 2022 MLB Draft to Tampa Bay in exchange for young standout outfielder Austin Meadows.
The Pittsburgh Pirates limped out of spring training with a loss. The injuries hurt more than the outcome. With the two players vying for the starting job in left field, Anthony Alford and Greg Allen, both headed for the injured list, the Pirates relied upon the positional versatility of their infielders.
The Atlanta Braves will host the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night and the team will be rocking some amazing jerseys for that one. After stunning the baseball world as a whole last season and winning the World Series, the Atlanta Braves are ready for more glory in 2022. Freddie Freeman may be out of town, but All-Star first baseman Matt Olson is ready to keep his strong play going with the Braves.
After the lockout and delayed start of the 2022 Baseball Season, I guess we can wait 1 more day for the Red Sox to begin play! Opening Day, scheduled for Thursday, April 7th has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. Friday, April 8th was a scheduled off-day...
Rain, rain, go away. Come again, but not on Opening Day. Thursday’s Opening Day matchup between the Yankees and the Red Sox has been postponed due to a brutal weather forecast. The matchup has been pushed to 1:05 p.m. Friday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees’ workout for Wednesday at...
WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reports “The Yankees have signed 1B Greg Bird to a minor league contract. Bird opted out of his minor league deal with Toronto to re-sign with the Yankees and will report to AAA @swbrailriders.”. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports “Greg Bird would make...
NEW YORK (WFSB) - An Opening Day matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Thursday has been rescheduled, the Yankees announced. The team blamed a forecast of inclement weather for Thursday. It made the call on Wednesday morning. The Red Sox also posted about the postponement.
