Bridge on Old State Road in Troupsburg Closed for Four Weeks

BELOIT, Wis. — All lanes of Interstate 39/90 have reopened at Hart Road in Rock County after being closed for most of Tuesday morning due to a semi-truck fire. Crews responded to the blaze at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The highway fully reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m. after crews removed the debris from the...
A busy stretch of road in South Bend will close to traffic starting this week. Starting Tuesday, March 22, Dubail Avenue from High to Miami streets, will close for installation of underground infrastructure. Workers will also reconstruct curbs and sidewalks for the Dubail Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project. The detour route...
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through Downing Drive in Phenix City, you may have to plan for an alternative route. Wednesday, crews will begin construction on the road just south of the Inspection Center. Traffic will be rerouted around the construction. Drivers are urged to...
It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a driver that happened Sunday afternoon. According to the coroner, a car flipped over near the 4500 block of Deans Bridge Road. Keene Glenn Burroughs, 40, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene around 2:25 p.m.
Apparently, this guy got a bit confused and forgot where he lived? Some homeowners in New York state must have been quite shocked when they found a complete and total stranger sprawled out in one of their family room chairs. The sleepy intruder had somehow entered the residence and decided to take a snooze before police arrived. Maybe he thought it was an Airbnb?
Teachers, therapists, aides and family members in two states and three counties say they tried to turn in Jordan Brooks’ parents for neglect over most of his 17 years as they watched his hygiene and health deteriorate. Visits from Child Protective Service workers were not enough to save his...
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, March 16, Smith County Road 289, south of Chapel Hill will be closed for the replacement of an existing bridge. Residents and businesses on CR 289 will have access north of the bridge from Texas Highway 64 and south of the bridge from CR 285 (Old Omen Road).
PINCKNEY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Horseheads man was killed in a tractor-trailer accident in New York's North Country region on the evening of April 1. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's office, 31-year-old Amer Al-Naqueeb of Horseheads was driving eastbound on Route 177, just outside of Watertown, when he lost control of his 2014 Honda CRV.
Smith County Road 289, south of Chapel Hill, will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday for the replacement of an existing bridge. Residents and businesses on County Road 289 will have access north of the bridge from Texas Highway 64 and south of the bridge from County Road 285 (Old Omen Road).
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The bridge at County Club Road and Highway 49 in Hattiesburg has been closed indefinitely after a crack was discovered. City leaders said the crack was found during a scheduled inspection of the bridge on Monday, March 14. A detour is available by Memorial Drive, William Carey Parkway, Wisteria Drive, Country […]
Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who sadly lost their lives in the tragic accident on the Thruway this morning. We also send our best to the first responders who raced to the scene in an attempt to save lives and rescue those who were in grave danger - and we thank them for their heroic efforts.
UPDATE: Richard Keyes, Fire Marshal City of Elmira Fire Department said a passerby noticed the building on fire and that's when all units responded. When firefighters arrived the second floor and the attic was engulfed in flames. "Went to defensive operations, so they came in about 3:30 am and about...
RICHMOND (WGME) -- A road in Richmond will be closed for several weeks due to severe damage. Police say the Alexander Reed Road will be closed at the Abagadasset River for several weeks due to the roadway washing out. They say the culvert collapsed as well. Maine DOT is on...
Hogback Road in Salt Creek Township will be closed between Salt Creek and Harrison roads for a bridge replacement project starting Monday. The Hogback Road bridge experienced advanced signs of deterioration and was rated in poor condition, according to the Wayne County Engineer's Office. Repairs:Most area bridges are in good...
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Maine’s State House is still flooded due to a burst pipe. Drying machines are now set up inside the building to help clean up the water. As a result, the building is closed for the rest of the week, forcing the cancellation of Thursday's legislative session.
The Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement and widening project in Haverhill is in its final phase with completion scheduled for June. Meanwhile, there are lane closings planned this week to allow truck access to the work area, continuing guardrail installation and begin moving materials in place for repair of the Ward Hill highway overpass. The left lane of the overpass closed more than two years after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a deteriorated concrete substructure.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)- April 1, 2022 marks the one hundred and forty-six anniversary of the founding of the Elmira Police Department in 1876. To honor the department's birthday the EPD Police Chief, Anthony Alvernaz has designed a new departmental flag. That flag was voted on at tonight's City Council meeting...
