ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Murkowski will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v24IG_0ezJ679G00

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced today that she will support the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who has been nominated to be a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

“After multiple in-depth conversations with Judge Jackson and deliberative review of her record and recent hearings, I will support her historic nomination to be an Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Murkowski said in a statement released after hours on the East Coast.

“My support rests on Judge Jackson’s qualifications, which no one questions; her demonstrated judicial independence; her demeanor and temperament; and the important perspective she would bring to the court as a replacement for Justice Breyer. She clerked for Justice Breyer before working in the private sector and as a federal public defender, and then serving as Vice Chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a district court judge, and now an appeals court judge. She will bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation.

“It also rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year. While I have not and will not agree with all of Judge Jackson’s decisions and opinions, her approach to cases is carefully considered and is generally well-reasoned. She answered satisfactorily to my questions about matters like the Chevron doctrine, the Second Amendment, landmark Alaska laws, and Alaska Native issues. The support she has received from law enforcement agencies around the country is significant and demonstrates the judge is one who brings balance to her decisions.”

“I will support the motion to discharge Judge Jackson’s nomination later tonight, and her confirmation later this week,” Murkowski concluded.

Jackson is most assuredly headed for confirmation by the Senate and will join the Supreme Court upon the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer. She is considered by conservatives to be the most radical leftwing activist judge to ever be appointed to the Supreme Court.

How will Lisa vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s pick for court, who has no opinion on natural rights?

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska

8K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Must Read Alaska and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Lisa Murkowski
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBCMontana

Daines to vote no on Judge Jackson's nomination

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines says he will vote no on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, saying the White House canceled his scheduled meeting with the nominee. --- Daines' office sent the following statement:. U.S. Senator Daines issued the following statement after...
MISSOULA, MT
CNBC

GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she will vote for Biden Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving her likely confirmation bipartisan support

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she will vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the U.S. Supreme Court. Collins' vote provides bipartisan support for President Joe Biden's first nominee, and all but guarantees Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Vice President Kamala Harris likely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Sentencing#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Axios

Graham: Judge Jackson wouldn't be nominee if "we were in charge"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday said that if Republicans controlled the Senate, Democrats would have chosen a more moderate Supreme Court nominee than Ketanji Brown Jackson. Driving the news: The Senate Judiciary Committee today is expected to vote on Jackson's nomination to the high court — a vote anticipated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Must Read Alaska

How will Lisa vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s pick for court, who has no opinion on natural rights?

It’s certain now that the nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court backs critical race theory in schools and has given many, many light sentences. She even advocated for releasing felons from prison during the Covid pandemic. Ketanji Brown Jackson can’t define a woman because, she says, she is not a biologist. She described pro-life activists as “hostile, noisy crowd of ‘in-your-face’ protesters.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Must Read Alaska

Do Santa Claus or Sarah Palin have a shot at Congress?

With 50 people in the race for Alaska’s lone congressional seat, politicos are noodling through the shifting math problem for how many votes the candidates would probably need to emerge from the June 11 special election primary into in the final four for the special general election set for Aug. 16.
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy