Why I’m Skipping the Powder Frenzy This Spring and Harvesting Corn Instead

By Alex Silgalis
gearjunkie.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, powder days are a great experience. But to those in the know, its spring sibling — corn —can be as good or better. Like the ugly duckling, most don’t talk about this amazing type of snow. It doesn’t have the “wow” factor in front of a camera. It can be...

gearjunkie.com

KTVZ

A Couple Fair Days

The resorts saw some nice additions to their bases and getting to the resorts won't be too bad this morning. Today and tomorrow will be very fair days on the mountain with highs in the mid 40's today and mid 50's Thursday. A chance of snow showers settles in Friday and will stay through Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
#Alpine Skiing#Ski Resorts#Night Skiing
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
NBC News

Famous bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park dies

A bull elk with magnificent antlers that was a favorite of photographers and visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park has died, according to the National Park Service. Known as “Bruno,” “Kahuna” and “Incredibull,” the Colorado animal was estimated to be over 10 years old.
COLORADO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
Thrillist

Water Cascades Down the Mountains in This Breathtaking National Park

Welcome to National Parks Uncovered, where we’ll help you discover the beauty of America’s most underrated (and least-crowded) national parks—from sweeping landscapes where you can get up close and personal with mountains, glaciers, and volcanoes, to sunny paradises hiding out near major cities like Chicago and LA. To find out what natural wonders you’ve been missing out on, check out the rest of the package here.
TRAVEL
theeverygirl.com

I’m a Registered Dietician–Here Are 15 Recipes I’m Making This Spring

One thing I love about the season changing is the new, fresh produce it brings with it and spring recipes we can make. We know that eating in-season produce is great for our budget and health, but it can be hard to know exactly what to cook this time of year. With some days bringing chilly weather, you may find yourself still craving those comforting, cozy meals reminiscent of the winter season. And with warmer days on the horizon, a quick and easy salad may be the way to go. Regardless of what meal you make, making sure to include plenty of seasonal fruits and vegetables will give your body energy, vitamins, and minerals. So, if you are looking for recipe inspiration, look no further. Here are 15 flavorful recipes I’m planning on making this spring.
RECIPES
whowhatwear

Hit Refresh—7 Trends I'm Prioritizing and 7 I'm Passing on This Spring

While I spend the majority of my day writing about fashion on the internet, I realized that I spend very little time in my own closet. I usually rush to get dressed in the morning or find myself staring at the void of clothes I own, giving up and wearing the same easy outfit I always wear. I knew what exactly the issue was—I needed to spend quality time with my clothes and figure out what I should prioritize and what I should pass on to make my wardrobe more wearable. It's not to say I won't wear the trends I'm passing on ever again. I'll just be giving up the few pieces that get zero wear in my closet and stop myself from buying more. (I have a bad habit of buying multiples of things that pique my interest.)
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Have Tons of Weddings This Spring, and These Are the Dresses I'm Eyeing

Weddings are officially back in full force, with many of our 2022 calendars packed with postponed ceremonies. While I'm looking forward to celebrating with loved ones, I'm also stressing about how many wedding guest outfits I'm going to need this season. I typically tailor my wedding guest look to the dress code, location, and vibe of the event—think fun and floral for an outdoor ceremony or sleek and sophisticated for a ballroom affair. This ensures I'm following the theme, but it can also make shopping for the perfect dress within those parameters that much harder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tripsavvy.com

The 9 Best Mountain Bike Trails in the US

Coming up with an ultimate list of the best mountain bike trails in a country is a bit like trying to determine the best pizza topping—everyone has an opinion and there isn’t necessarily one correct answer. Some bikers prefer cross-country hauls while others are all about the scenery....
DOWNIEVILLE, CA
Daily Mail

A frolic in the flakes: Adorable polar bear cubs explore snow for the first time with their mother after leaving the den where they've been sheltering through the winter

Adorable polar bear cubs have been pictured exploring the snow for the first time with their mother after leaving their den. The two young bears, about two to three months old, had recently emerged from hibernation and were keen to explore their snowy habitat. The mother bear and her cubs...
ANIMALS
Distractify

Why Do Worms Pop out of the Ground When It Rains? It's Not for the Reason You Think

Nature is full of all kinds of interesting things. Animals, plants, and whatever else is out there have all adapted to their environments over the years. Often, this means that things happen that humans don't understand. For example, worms are interesting creatures. They make their way through the earth without hands or feet to guide them. Another one of their behaviors has people feeling particularly perplexed.
ANIMALS

