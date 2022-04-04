Maryville University plans to build an E-sports arena

The opening of the 2022 track and field season started well enough for Glacier’s Caleb Bernhardt, who smoothed through the 110-meter hurdles in 16.10 seconds. Then came the 300s, and a pretty spectacular wipeout. Road rash was on special last Thursday at Glacier High School, and Bernhardt picked up a career’s worth. “Both knees, both shoulders and his face,” Wolfpack boys coach Arron Deck said. “There were hurdles and body parts everywhere.” Remarkably, Bernhardt got to his feet and finished the race, closing fast enough to take sixth out of 11 runners. That’s his favorite part. We know what his least favorite is. “It...

KALISPELL, MT ・ 22 MINUTES AGO