Bullock Creek softball coach Dave O'Keefe is pretty confident that his offense will put some runs on the board this season. And if pitcher Heidi Nagel has the kind of senior campaign she's hoping for, the Lancers could be looking at a very special season. Formerly Creek's No. 2 pitcher, Nagel said she is "excited" about the prospect of now being the Lancers' go-to hurler in the circle.

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO