More patients are diagnosed with cancer in A&E in Britain than in other comparable high-income countries, according to the first major study of its kind. More than a third of patients in England, Scotland and Wales only find out they have the disease once they are in hospital, the research published in the Lancet Oncology journal suggests. People who end up in A&E, sometimes after multiple trips to their GP, are less likely to survive the disease, particularly if they have stomach, bowel, liver, pancreatic, lung or ovarian cancer.

CANCER ・ 50 MINUTES AGO