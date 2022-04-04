Joplin City Council regular scheduled meeting for April, 4, 2022

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council meet at 6 p.m. every other Monday on the 5th floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S Main.

JOPLIN CITY COUNCIL — APRIL 4, 2022

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-257 — AN ORDINANCE approving the voluntary annexation by the Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri, of property located 1949 Snowberry Lane, Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-258

AN ORDINANCE providing to vacate approximately 150 feet of S. Picher Ave. south of Junge Blvd., City of Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-259

AN ORDINANCE approving the voluntary annexation by the Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri, of property located 4005 W. 32nd Street, Joplin, Newton County, Missouri.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-260

AN ORDINANCE approving the voluntary annexation by the Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri, of property located 3031 N Arizona Ave., Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-261

AN ORDINANCE approving the voluntary annexation by the Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri, of property located in Summit Ridge Plat 1- All lots number One (1) thru Sixty (60) Joplin, Newton County, Missouri.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-262

AN ORDINANCE approving the voluntary annexation by the Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri, of property located 3110 S. Catnip Ln., Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-263

AN ORDINANCE approving the voluntary annexation by the Council of the City of Joplin, Missouri, of property located Northeast Corner of S. Range Line Rd. and Saginaw Rd. Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.

Consent Agenda Minutes Of March 21, 2022 City Council Meeting

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-114

AN ORDINANCE approving an Agreement and Work Authorization with Olsson in the not to exceed amount of One Hundred Fifty-Eight Thousand Eight Hundred and 00/100 dollars ($158,800.00) for professional engineering services for the development of a Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Masterplan and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-115

AN ORDINANCE adopting parklet policies and procedures.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-117

AN ORDINANCE approving an Agreement and Work Authorization with CJW Transportation Consultants, LLC (CJW) in the not to exceed amount of One Hundred Ten Thousand One Hundred Fifty-One and 00/100 dollars ($110,151.00) for professional engineering consulting services for the Joplin Signal System Study; and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.

Resolutions Ordinances – Emergency COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-350

AN ORDINANCE approving the contract by and between the City of Joplin and B&D Yardbuilders for the demolition of the structure(s) and clearing of lot area located at 2328 Main St. in the City of Joplin, Missouri, for Three Thousand Four Hundred and Four 00/100 Dollars ($ 3,404.00); providing how the cost thereof shall be paid; how the assessment thereof shall be made; and containing an emergency clause.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-351

AN ORDINANCE approving the contract by and between the City of Joplin and B&D Yardbuilders for the demolition of the structure(s) and clearing of lot area located at 323 N. Mineral Ave. in the City of Joplin, Missouri, for Three Thousand Four Hundred Four and 00/100 Dollars ($ 3,404.00); providing how the cost thereof shall be paid; how the assessment thereof shall be made; and containing an emergency clause.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-352

AN ORDINANCE approving the contract by and between the City of Joplin and Gator Demolition for the demolition of the structure(s) and clearing of lot area located at 213 E 14TH St. in the City of Joplin, Missouri, for Three Thousand Eight Hundred and 00/100 Dollars ($3,800.00); providing how the cost thereof shall be paid; how the assessment thereof shall be made; and containing an emergency clause.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-509

AN ORDINANCE approving the First Amendment to Cooperative Agreement among the City of Joplin, Missouri, the 32nd Street Place Community Improvement District, and Woodsonia Joplin, LLC; authorizing the City Manager to execute said Amendment on behalf of the City of Joplin; and containing an emergency clause.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-604

AN ORDINANCE approving a Recruitment Incentive Program designed to attract police applicants, and containing an emergency clause.

Ordinances – First Reading COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-120

AN ORDINANCE approving an Agreement with SFS Architecture in the not to exceed amount of One Hundred Ninety-Nine Thousand Eight Hundred Eighty and 00/100 dollars ($199,880.00) for professional consulting services for the development of a City of Joplin Facilities Masterplan and authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-264

AN ORDINANCE establishing grades and accepting the Final Plat of Drury 2nd Subdivision located at the Northeast Corner of S. Range Line Rd. and E. 36th St. City of Joplin, Jasper County, Missouri.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-508

AN ORDINANCE repealing Section 106-62, Plan Review and Permit Fees, Article III, Improvement Permits, of Chapter 106, Streets, Sidewalk and Other Public Places, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Joplin and enacting in lieu thereof a new Section 106-62, Plan Review and Permit Fees, Article III, Improvement Permits, of Chapter 106, Streets, Sidewalks and Other Public Places, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Joplin to implement certain fee changes; and setting a date when this Ordinance shall become effective.

COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-603

AN ORDINANCE approving an UPGRADE agreement by and between the City of Joplin and Central Square Technologies, LLC., to cover the annual software payment and related conversion fees for the Public Safety software and related systems as budgeted in the Annual Budget of the City of Joplin for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 as adopted by Council Bill 2021-523 on October 18, 2021.

Ordinances – Second Reading And Third Reading COUNCIL BILL NO. 2022-119

AN ORDINANCE approving a Contract by and between the City of Joplin and Matrix Consulting Group, Ltd. to perform a Benchmark Study in the not to exceed amount of Ninety-Nine Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($99,000.00) for consulting services; authorizing the City Manager or his designee to execute the same by and on behalf of the City of Joplin; on an emergency basis.

