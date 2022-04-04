ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Dallas concert where 1 killed, 15 shot had no permit

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4Wia_0ezJ4XhF00

An outdoor concert in Dallas where one person was killed and 15 others were wounded by gunfire over the weekend did not have a permit, police said Monday.

In addition to the people killed or wounded, a woman suffered a non-gun-related injury, police said. The victims ranged in age from 13 to 29 and were in stable condition, police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a Monday news conference.

Garcia said that with “a permit and proper promoter oversight, we can better be prepared for events and crowds.”

Seven Dallas police officers were approved to work the event off-duty, but that shouldn't have happened since the event didn't have a permit, Garcia said. They had all left by the time the shooting happened, he said.

“We’re looking at our internal policies to take a closer look at approvals for these types of jobs,” Garcia said.

Police said officers responded at about 12:13 a.m. on Sunday to the field in southwest Dallas where the concert was held. Garcia said that one person fired a gun into the air, then an argument broke out and another person fired in the crowd's direction.

Near the concert stage, police found 26-year-old Kealon Dejuane Gilmore lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. Gilmore died at the scene.

People coming to an event should worry about enjoying themselves, not to have fear if won’t make it home,” García said.

The investigation is ongoing. A police spokeswoman said the organizers' identities were not immediately available, so they could not be reached for comment.

Saturday night’s shooting happened two weeks after 10 people were shot on March 19 during a spring break party at a Dallas event venue.

Comments / 2

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

GoFundMe started for cousins fatally shot Saturday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the funeral expenses for the two children fatally shot this weekend in Killeen. "A home of domestic violence is no home for anyone," wrote Eingrett Davis, the fundraiser's organizer and friend of the family. "The sudden, senseless killing...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting
Vibe

Young Dolph Was Shot 22 Times During Ambush, Autopsy Reveals

Click here to read the full article. Late rap star Young Dolph was shot 22 times during the ambush that took his life in November 2021, reports Fox 13 Memphis. On Tuesday (March 15), the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center’s autopsy determined that he succumbed to over two dozen gunshot wounds in areas of the head, neck, torso, back, and arms. His death has been ruled a homicide. Young Dolph was murdered on Nov. 17, 2021 while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis. Two suspected gunmen, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, have...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

One person shot and killed in Sunday early morning shooting at Dallas restaurant, police

Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the Sunday early morning shooting that took place at a Dallas restaurant, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as the 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields who was shot several times before he was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy