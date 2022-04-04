ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BizAP_0ezJ4WoW00

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.

TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.

“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay on.”

But that was not the end of the drama as the balloon’s basket bounced back up before crashing to the ground again and being dragged along through the dirt at a 45-degree angle.

The video footage cut off at that point, but Mr McCall took to TikTok to assure his followers that everyone had survived the accident.

“Tik tok we are all okay don’t delete,” he wrote of the video that has been liked more than 706,000 times.

Data shows that over a 12 year period, 78 balloon tours crashed in the US, according to a study by the National Library of Medicine.

The statistics show that 518 people were injured in crashes between 2000 and 2011, with 91 serious injuries and five deaths.

All of the fatalities were caused by balloons hitting fixed objects, and 78 per cent of the crashes were caused by high winds.

Comments / 6

Related
deseret.com

Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash

A doomed China Eastern Boeing 737 airplanetook a serious nosedive before it crashed into the mountains, new video footage showed. Driving the news: Local media in China shared footage of the airplane nosediving into the ground outside of the city of Wuzhou. Yahoo! News and Newsweek shared the footage as well.
ACCIDENTS
WKRC

Deadly helicopter crash caught on camera

ROWLETT, Texas (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on Friday. Terrifying video shows the aircraft spinning out of control and plummeting. You can see that the tail rotor had separated from the rest of the Robinson R-44 helicopter. Another angle shot from a...
ROWLETT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon#Balloons#Traffic Accident
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Missing man's body is found encased in CONCRETE at a transport depot - as police arrest traveller allegedly trying to flee the country

A man has been arrested allegedly trying to flee Australia after the remains of a missing man were found at a transport depot. Police made the breakthrough after missing man Andrew Walsh's remains were found encased in concrete during a three week crime scene examination of a Cooper Plains transport depot in Brisbane's south.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Woman gets stuck in clear cruise ship water slide overhanging sea

Cruise ships are increasingly trying to outdo each other with huge-scale entertainment and water slides at sea - but one passenger fell foul of a swish tube slide when she got stuck in a portion overhanging the sea.Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide is an impressive double-loop ride which plunges downwards from the top deck and juts out over the ocean before twisting back over the ship.A TikTok video of the incident by travel agent @YMGTravels went viral on Saturday, showing one passenger shooting down the slide, only to get stuck in the clear portion of it protruding over the...
ACCIDENTS
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

588K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy