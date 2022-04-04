Pub where woman fatally shot was operating without liquor license: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The damage outside of a bar on the city's north side is still crystal clear on Monday after a woman was shot there over the weekend.

Delron Cook spent many nights with 27-year-old Deja Morse, who was killed in that shooting outside of JD’s Pub and Grill early Saturday .

“Deja was beautiful. Deja was the life of the party. Deja was a vibe,” Cook said. “She demanded attention the moment she walked into the room."

JD's is now under investigation by metro police. IMPD says the current owner was operating JD’s Pub without a license and proper permits for the last year.

“JD’s Pub shouldn’t have been operating to begin with,” said IMPD Capt. Christopher Boomershine. “We are doing everything that we can to shut it down. Our partners with the Pike Township Fire Marshal issued an order closing the business and the Marion County Health Department. We asked the Marion County Health Department to follow up."

Police say the pub is now closed for the foreseeable future. It won’t be able to open again until they obtain the necessary permits as well as a fire safety inspection.

Sitting in his car outside of the very place his friend's life was taken, Cook says this tragedy could have been prevented.

“You don’t want it to happen to someone close,” Cook said. "It's things that could be changed with a simple conversation. When you got liquor involved, there is no telling what could happen."

WRTV has reached out to the owner of JD's Pub but has yet to hear back.