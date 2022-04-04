ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Pub where woman fatally shot was operating without liquor license: IMPD

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXD9Z_0ezJ4TAL00

INDIANAPOLIS — The damage outside of a bar on the city's north side is still crystal clear on Monday after a woman was shot there over the weekend.

Delron Cook spent many nights with 27-year-old Deja Morse, who was killed in that shooting outside of JD’s Pub and Grill early Saturday .

“Deja was beautiful. Deja was the life of the party. Deja was a vibe,” Cook said. “She demanded attention the moment she walked into the room."

JD's is now under investigation by metro police. IMPD says the current owner was operating JD’s Pub without a license and proper permits for the last year.

“JD’s Pub shouldn’t have been operating to begin with,” said IMPD Capt. Christopher Boomershine. “We are doing everything that we can to shut it down. Our partners with the Pike Township Fire Marshal issued an order closing the business and the Marion County Health Department. We asked the Marion County Health Department to follow up."

Police say the pub is now closed for the foreseeable future. It won’t be able to open again until they obtain the necessary permits as well as a fire safety inspection.

Sitting in his car outside of the very place his friend's life was taken, Cook says this tragedy could have been prevented.

“You don’t want it to happen to someone close,” Cook said. "It's things that could be changed with a simple conversation. When you got liquor involved, there is no telling what could happen."

WRTV has reached out to the owner of JD's Pub but has yet to hear back.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Comments / 6

Related
WIBC.com

Police: Woman Shot at Bar, Then Later Involved in Crash On I-65

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman died Saturday morning after a shooting and car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police heard there were shots fired just after 2 a.m. at JD’s Pub on Eagle Highlands Way. That’s near Eagle Creek Parkway and 38th Street. When the police arrived, they could not find a victim. Then they were told that the victim was being driven to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
WANE-TV

What Indiana’s no-permit carry bill means for gun owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana may soon join 21 states allowing permit-less gun carry. House Bill 1296 repeals the law that requires a person to obtain a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. The Indiana Senate approved the bill 30-20 on Tuesday after House members earlier voted 68-30 largely...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Shooting#Jd#Metro
Motorious

Indianapolis Police Bust Chop Shop

Thanks to someone calling Indianapolis Police Department about some shots fired, investigators were able to blow the top off a chop shop. When officers originally responded to the call, they were told about two stolen vehicles kept in the area. After securing a search warrant, cops returned and checked 100 of the cars on the property, finding 20 of them had been stolen.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel PD search for 2 seen using stolen credit cards at Walmart

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people in connection to a theft/fraud investigation. Police say the two individuals pictured were seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at the Walmart at 3221 W. 86th Street. The incident happened on March 2 at approximately 1:59 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

One Killed in West Side Crash on Rockville Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a crash on the west side Friday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash occurred in the 6600 block of Rockville Road around 8 a.m. That is just west of Interstate 465 and South High School Road. It is unknown...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot at far east side apartment off of Mitthoeffer

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at apartments on the far east side sent three people to the hospital late Monday. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. to the Amber Woods apartments on John Marshall Drive (near Mitthoeffer Road and 38th Street) for a report of a person shot. Responding officers located three victims: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

2 people killed in business parking lot shooting on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have died due to a shooting in a parking lot in Poplar Level on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road. That is just off the Watterson Expressway exit there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

Marion hotel room drug raid leads to arrest of one male

MARION, Ind. — On the afternoon of April 1, the JEAN Team Drug Task Force conducted an investigation with a search warrant at the Fairbridge Inn and Suites near the 6100 block of Corridor Dr. During the search, JEAN and the Emergency Response Team located the following: 68.7 grams of Methamphetamine, 37.5 grams of Fentanyl, […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

Man shot, woman in custody on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt, and a woman was taken into custody after IMPD investigated a shooting on the near east side Friday. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy