ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former first round pick leaving Steelers in free agency

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZqyP_0ezJ4MEU00

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive end Taco Charlton is reportedly signing a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The 27-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Steelers last season, finishing the season with 1/2 sack and 18 total tackles.

Charlton was previously a first-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys, selected 28th overall in 2017 out of Michigan.

After being released by Dallas in 2019, he signed with the Dolphins before heading to Kansas City in 2020.

Charlton has amassed 11.5 sacks during his NFL career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Louisiana State
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Dallas#New Orleans#American Football#Taco Charlton#The New Orleans Saints#The Dallas Cowboys#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
CBS Sports

Here's how Colin Kaepernick reportedly almost became an NFL team's assistant coach in 2022

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is actively eyeing a return to football in 2022, throwing in front of NFL scouts at halftime of Michigan's spring game on Saturday. But there's an alternate reality where the 34-year-old signal-caller would've returned to the NFL this year -- as a coach. When Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who helped spearhead Kaepernick's weekend workout, interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching vacancy earlier this offseason, Kaepernick's name emerged during talks with Minnesota as a potential quarterbacks coach for the team, per ProFootballTalk.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Speculation Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

With Monday’s move, the Philadelphia Eagles now have double first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Howie Roseman and the Eagles appear to be playing chess, as next year’s draft is expected to be much deeper at QB; giving the franchise insurance of Jalen Hurts is not the answer.
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy