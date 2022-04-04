Victim ID'd In Recent Suitland Shooting: Police

Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police

A District Heights man is dead following a fatal Suitland shooting that happened over the weekend, authorities said.

Demarcus Butler, 30, was found unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's side of an SUV around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, Prince George's County Police said. Butler died a few hours later at a local hospital, police said.

According to a release from Anne Arundel County Police, Butler was involved in an armed robbery at an Exxon gas station located in Hanover in 2015. Butler was later arrested and charged with multiple traffic violations, WBAL reports.

The investigation is ongoing a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0015916.

