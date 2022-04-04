Amtrak passenger rail service plan debated at federal hearing

ALTON - The Illinois Commerce Commission's five-year Crossing Safety Improvement Program includes work on about 50 railroad crossings in Madison, Macoupin and Greene counties. For Fiscal Years 2023-2027, the ICC is expected to spend $386 million dollars from the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) to assist local communities and railroads pay for improvements at nearly 879 crossing locations statewide. The plan includes Rebuild Illinois capital program funds for the installation of grade crossing protection or grade separations not limited to local routes or other restrictions. "With Illinois' status as the transportation hub of the nation, ensuring our infrastructure is as safe as it is strong is my top priority," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. "Our Rebuild Illinois plan is an investment in a safer Illinois, including at and around the rail crossings that crisscross our state."

