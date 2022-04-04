ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova retires in first round at Charleston

By Sportsnaut
Magdalena Frech of Poland advanced Monday at the Credit One Charleston Open in Charleston, S.C., when No. 11 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic retired during the second set of their first-round match.

Frech led 7-6 (6), 3-2 when the two-time Wimbledon champ retired, reportedly due to a thigh issue. Frech led the first-set tiebreaker 6-2 but lost four straight set points, as Kvitova tied it 6-6 before the Pole finished the job.

No. 12 seed Alize Cornet of France got by American Alycia Parks 6-0, 7-5. No. 15 seed Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. defeated countrywoman Sachia Vickery 6-0, 7-5, and 16th-seeded Shuai Zhang of China was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over American Francesca Di Lorenzo.

Other winners in Charleston included Ukrainians Anhelina Kalinina and Katarina Zavatska, Italian Jasmine Paolini, American Claire Liu, Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova, Hungary’s Anna Bondar, Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic and Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway.

Two more matches were scheduled for Monday evening, pitting Shelby Rogers of the U.S. against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia and Xinyu Wang of China against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.

Defending champion Veronika Kudermetova of Russia withdrew before the tournament began due to illness.

Copa Colsanitas

Laura Pigossi of Brazil upset fifth-seeded Harmony Tan of France 6-4, 6-3 in the first round at Bogota, Colombia.

Pigossi saved seven of nine break points and broke Tan’s serve five times. She won the last three games of the second set, breaking Tan twice, to earn the victory.

Third seed Rebecca Peterson of Sweden defeated Maria Herazo Gonzalez of Colombia 6-4, 6-3. Monday’s other winners were Sara Errani and Lucrezia Stefanini of Italy, Tatjana Maria of Germany and Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden.

–Field Level Media

