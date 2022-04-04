Coffee Memorial Blood Center looking for April donors

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Ten people died in the Astroworld concert tragedy in Houston, Texas on Nov. 5 of last year – two of them with connections to the Chicago area. Jake Jurinek and Franco Patino, both 21, were among those who died as a result of an intense crowd surge during rapper Travis Scott's performance at the festival. Patino and Jurinek met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends and educators alike as "big characters" in a life lived with strong friendships. Patino was a senior at...

