It has been 10 years for Cinderella

The House voted Wednesday to hold two advisers to former President Trump, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers voted almost entirely along party lines, 220-203. Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The mass killing that left six people dead and 12 wounded outside bars just blocks from California’s Capitol last weekend was a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said Wednesday. Police said they identified at least five gunmen but...
Republican criticism of the freeze on student loan repayments and interest is growing in the wake of President Biden’s extension of the moratorium until late summer. GOP criticisms range from the extension representing an expensive handout to “elites” to saying that Democrats are displaying hypocrisy for extending pandemic-era policies that they like while rolling others back.
No charges will be filed in the death of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot by a SWAT team officer during a raid with a "no knock" warrant in Minneapolis in February, officials announced Wednesday. Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said...
Two top Biden administration officials, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, as the coronavirus continues to spread in high levels of government more than two years into the pandemic. Garland tested positive on Wednesday afternoon and is not exhibiting symptoms, the...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden declared "major war crimes" were being discovered in Ukraine as Russian forces retreat from areas around Kyiv, citing scenes of brutal, cold-blooded executions as rationale for ratcheting up US sanctions on Moscow. "Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators accountable," Biden...
NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The West's punishment of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine ramped up this week following the discovery of civilians shot dead at close range in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, seized from Russian forces. read more. Below are details on Westernsanctions so far:. BANKS...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has charged a Russian oligarch linked to the Kremlin with violating U.S. government sanctions, and disrupted a cybercrime operation that was launched by a Russian military intelligence agency, officials said Wednesday. The actions came as the Justice Department said it was accelerating efforts...
Comments / 0