Texas Girls and Boys Ranch has a new update

KILLEEN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas received a generous donation of $5.2 million from MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, on Friday in Killeen. "BGCTX feels incredibly fortunate to have received this generous donation," the organization said in a news release. "Fundraising is a priority for us to ensure that we don’t have to pass expenses on to our families. In most communities, charging as little as $20 for membership fees per year or providing scholarships to families who need it."

KILLEEN, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO