Silent (Day N) Night: Kid Cudi Is The Latest Addition To John Woo’s New Action Thriller

The man on the moon continues to rise!

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Grammy Award winning musician, actor and producer Scott “ Kid Cudi ” Mescudi is the latest actor to join iconic action director John Woo ‘s action thriller “Silent Night.” After recently appearing in Academy Award nominated Don’t Look Up and X, Mescudi will take on the role of Detective Dennis Vassel. Starring alongside Mescudi will be Joel Kinnaman ( The Suicide Squad ), Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero), and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace). The film is produced by Thunder Road Films ( John Wick ) and Capstone Studios. Here’s the logline:

Godlock (Kinnaman) is a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary.

The producers of the film are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Films, Christian Mercuri of Capstone Studios and Lori Tilkin of A Better Tomorrow Films. The executive producers include Will Flynn of Thunder Road Films, Mike Gabrawy and David Haring, Rozanna Kegeyan and Joe Gatta of Capstone Studios.

When speaking of Cudi, the aforementioned Gatta said, “Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating. He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

Mescudi recently announced his feature film directorial debut project Teddy for Netflix which he will also write and star in for producers Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z . He can be seen in A24’s X, the Oscar nominated film Don’t Look Up, Bill & Ted Face The Music, HBO’s We Are Who We Are and season 3 of Westworld , as well as his documentary A Man Named Scott released by Amazon Prime Video . In 2021, Mescudi launched his production company MAD SOLAR backed by Bron Studios.

As the musical artist “Kid Cudi,” Mescudi has released seven studio albums, sold 22 million certified records in the United States and has won two Grammy Awards from five nominations. In 2020, Mescudi earned his first number-one song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with “The Scotts”, a collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen became his most commercially successful album to date, with the RIAA certifying it gold status in 2020.

There seems to be nothing that the 38-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native can’t do and we’re sure he’s going to kill his role in the upcoming Silent Night. The original screenplay, written by Robert Lynn is currently shooting Mexico City. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming film.

Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Avengers’ Co-Stars Scarlett Johansson & Chris Evans Set To Lead Red-Hot Package ‘Project Artemis’; Apple Makes Massive Deal For Jason Bateman-Directed Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a hot one. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Chris Evans (Captain America) are set to star in buzzy new movie package Project Artemis, we can reveal, with Ozark star, director and exec-producer Jason Bateman aboard to direct. That’s not all. Fresh off its Best Picture Oscar win for Coda, Apple has swooped in on the in-demand package in a $100M+ deal. CAA cut the deal on behalf of the producers. This marks another massive purchase for the studio following a year that saw them pay more than $200M for both the Matthew Vaughn...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
