Hampton, VA

Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations to host job fair

By Dana Hazzard
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, Va.. (WAVY) — Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations is set to host an in-person job fair for manufacturing positions on April 9.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations. Attendees are asked to bring a current resume for on-the-spot interviews.

Howmet Aerospace is hiring for the following manufacturing positions:

  • Assemblers and Wax Pattern Repair (Production)
  • Factory Production Workers
  • Production Team Leaders
  • Production Supervisors
  • Maintenance Multicraft

Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, visit www.howmet.com .

