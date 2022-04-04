Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations to host job fair
HAMPTON, Va.. (WAVY) — Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations is set to host an in-person job fair for manufacturing positions on April 9.
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations. Attendees are asked to bring a current resume for on-the-spot interviews.
Howmet Aerospace is hiring for the following manufacturing positions:
- Assemblers and Wax Pattern Repair (Production)
- Factory Production Workers
- Production Team Leaders
- Production Supervisors
- Maintenance Multicraft
Pre-registration is not required.
For more information, visit www.howmet.com .
For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.
